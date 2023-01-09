Data growth to help storage vendors weather slowing economy

As companies head into 2023, they will operate on the edge of a recession. But enterprise storage vendors may be able to weather turbulent economic waters given the growing generation of and reliance on data.

Enterprise spending will slow in 2023, according to a recent survey from Enterprise Strategy Group. Of the 742 senior IT professionals at midmarket and enterprise companies, 52% expect to increase IT spending in 2023 compared to 62% the year before. But, the report noted, "the state of the economy adds more uncertainty to IT spending plans than usual."

A global recession or economic downturn could hurt a variety of industries, according to Harry O'Halloran, managing director of Strive Consulting, a technology consultancy headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Still, enterprise data will continue to not only grow but also accelerate in its growth despite an economic downturn, he said.

"The longer-term trend we are seeing is essentially the amount of data being generated is doubling every two years," O'Halloran said. "That's not slowing down."

Thomas Coughlin, president of Coughlin and Associates, echoed the point. "An economic slowdown will not slow data generation [nor] the need to process and store that data," he said.

Storage vendors will also draw on strategies built for other recent disruptions such as a once-in-a-century pandemic and lingering supply chain issues, according to experts.