Spot by NetApp absorbs Fylamynt for cloud automation

NetApp purchased startup Fylamynt late last month, adding new workflow automation capabilities to the cloud-focused Spot by NetApp portfolio.

Fylamynt's technology platform enables low-code or no-code workflow automation across products and services including those from AWS, Slack and GitHub. The platform includes incident response automation, application performance management and data governance among other capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fylamynt adds capabilities to unite the previously disparate products of the Spot by NetApp catalogue, which the vendor has been added to since it acquired Spot in 2020, according to said Marc Staimer, president of Dragon Slayer Consulting.

"[Spot by NetApp] all played in CloudOps, they just didn't play together," Staimer said. "[Fylamynt] makes it a real portfolio. This provides automation."

The Spot by NetApp umbrella includes products that support cloud operations or CloudOps, an extension of DevOps that focuses on cloud automation, performance and optimization. Most of the software, including the titular Spot, became part of NetApp through a series of acquisitions that started in 2020.

Other Spot by NetApp products include CloudCheckr, which monitors cloud costs and purchases, and the Ocean suite, which provides orchestration and provisioning for Kubernetes workloads.

Every Spot by NetApp product requires API coding to connect with each other and with other cloud services such as those sold by public cloud providers like AWS and Microsoft Azure, Staimer said.

"Customers don't want to do their own integration," he said. "They want automation and that's what it comes down to. [NetApp] is selling the glue."

NetApp didn't provide a timeline for when Fylamynt technology would be integrated and sold with Spot by NetApp.

The APIs that bind Enterprise IT teams may be able to boast a large headcount, but few have the coding expertise to tie disparate cloud and on-premises workloads together, said Jon Bock, vice president of marketing for Spot by NetApp. Coders with that experience may also want to lighten their own workloads through no-code visual connections rather than diving into API code for each new service or workflow change. "In the enterprise, [our customers] are saying they're looking for a vendor that can glue together all these operational needs," he said. "The number of people who can do coding with APIs at [their] company is limited." The Spot by NetApp catalogue primarily targets cloud developers who haven't cut their teeth on traditional data centers for their applications, Bock said, especially those developing container applications. NetApp's assumptions regarding CloudOps developer needs is accurate, according to Andrew Smith, a research manager with IDC. "[Fylamynt] is a good tuck-in acquisition to Spot," Smith said. "In practice, Spot is all about automation, and Fylamynt adds this low-code, unified framework." This potential newfound unity can also lower the barrier of complexity for both existing and potential enterprises, Staimer said. "They were creating complexity even when they weren't trying to do it," he said.