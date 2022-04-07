NetApp acquires Instaclustr for database as a service

NetApp on Thursday acquired the privately held database as a service vendor Instaclustr. Financial terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed.

Instaclustr, based in Redwood City, Calif., had raised $22 million in venture funding since the company was founded in 2013. The company provides a series of managed cloud services, including database as a service (DBaaS) for its users, based largely on open source technologies. Among the managed cloud services that Instaclustr offers are Kafka event streaming, Apache Cassandra and, more recently, PostgreSQL database features thanks to the acquisition of Credativ in March 2021.

For its part, NetApp has been steadily growing its capabilities in recent years thanks in no small part to a series of acquisitions. In June 2020, Netflix acquired Spot, a cloud infrastructure management tools provider. The Spot business unit under NetApp's ownership expanded further just last month, with the acquisition of Fylamynt for cloud automation. The Instaclustr technology and business operations will be folded into the Spot by NetApp business unit once the deal closes, which NetApp expects will be in the first quarter of its fiscal 2023.

NetApp moving into DBaaS and cloud Analysts have a somewhat positive view on the NetApp acquisition, as it is an extension of a direction that the company has been on in recent years. NetApp got its start as a storage vendor with on-premises systems and has added cloud data services. Marc Staimer, president of Dragon Slayer Consulting, said the acquisition of Instaclustr is about NetApp's continued efforts to expand into Cloud SaaS offerings. He added that NetApp's most recent acquisitions have little to nothing to do with its storage business. "On-premises storage is a shrinking market, based on revenue," Staimer said. "NetApp is diversifying into cloud SaaS offerings, and Instaclustr appears to be another cog in that plan."