NetApp to lay off 8% of workforce, blames economy

Enterprise storage vendor NetApp is planning to lay off 8% of its global workforce by the end of its 2023 fiscal year, which is in May.

In an 8-K SEC filing and a company-wide email from CEO George Kurian Tuesday, the company described the layoffs as part of a restructuring. At the end of its fiscal year 2022, the company stated that it employed 12,000 employees worldwide, the last time it publicly disclosed its headcount.

Kurian blamed a "challenging macroeconomic environment" and "more conservatism in IT spending" for the cuts.

"Against this backdrop, we must be agile, deliver on our near-term commitments, while positioning ourselves for long-term success," Kurian wrote.

Neither the SEC filing nor the NetApp employee email specified what departments will be affected but did note severance negotiations are taking place in EMEA and APAC regions. The company expects to pay between $85 million to $95 million in employee severance and benefits due to the cuts.

In a follow-up statement sent to TechTarget Editorial, NetApp added that it would seek alternative positions in the company for affected employees when possible. The company declined to comment further.

The storage hardware business hasn't met company metrics for NetApp and likely resulted in the need to cut costs, said Steve McDowell, principal analyst at NAND Research. NetApp, he added, is among the few traditional enterprise hardware vendor to make cuts similar to software powerhouses like Meta, Alphabet or Salesforce.

"Their mainstream storage business that pays the bills has been relatively flat lately," he said. "Their cloud business is growing gangbusters, but that pays less than mainstream storage products."

In a November earnings report, NetApp reported that its second-quarter fiscal year 2023 public cloud annualized revenue run rate was up 55% year over year, to $603 million.

In June, when it reported its end-of-year report for fiscal 2022, NetApp noted that it earned a net revenue of $6.32 billion through fiscal year 2022, a jump from $5.74 billion in fiscal year 2021.