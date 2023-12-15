Solix eyes data lakes as it builds out archive platform

Solix Technologies continues a years-long pivot from data archiver to data platform aimed at powering AI capabilities with its latest release of Cloud Data Platform.

On Dec. 13, the vendor added new capabilities and features to Solix Cloud Data Platform (CDP) 3.0, the company's flagship software suite. New items include SafeArchive, a multi-cloud archiving storage service deployable by the customer as well as security services, such as audit trails and user access controls.

Solix's push to play a more active data management role can have value for organizations attempting to wrangle data across cloud applications and on-premises storage sources as well as into data lakes, said Marc Staimer, president and founder of Dragon Slayer Consulting.

But customers should be prepared for the sticker shock of a multi-cloud lifestyle due to egress fees should they start shifting that data across clouds.

"That's a big problem today in multi-cloud," Staimer said. "Most users discover it today by accident, and it's not a happy one."

Hybrid cloud management Solix CDP, although built on the vendor's archiving tools, provides data integration, governance and analytics features for 140 different types of data sets using metadata. These data sets include structured and unstructured data, ranging from Oracle databases to Microsoft 365. CDP competitors include products that provide a global namespace through metadata software such as those from Hammerspace and Komprise, as well as data processing and analytics vendors such as Databricks. The software is built off open source software including Apache Spark and Iceberg for data management capabilities, and AI tools such as MLflow and Meta's Llama 2 for machine learning and large language models. CDP enables customers to create an organization-wide data fabric, a uniform collection of data assets, and add governance controls such as application retirement for archiving and data maintenance for enterprise apps no longer in service. Solix opened its doors in 2002 and has more than 200 customers. Founder and CEO Sai Gundavelli said the company has continued to evolve from an archiving service into a more comprehensive suite of features and capabilities, specifically poised to ready data for enterprise AI. "While our energy was focused on helping [optimize data], now we can help customers monetize their data as well," Gundavelli said.