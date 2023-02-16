Spectra Logic introduces multimedia auto-tiering for archives

Spectra Logic is sharpening its data management offerings through a new software integration for archives and a new partnership with Wasabi for production data.

Spectra released its Spectra Digital Archive this week, which combines its StorCycle storage management software with hardware. The new combination gives users policy-driven automation to archive petabytes of unstructured data to HDDs, tape or cloud -- or a combination of the three.

Customers can choose with which medium to store archive data based on how often and how fast users need access to the data, according to Christophe Bertrand, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

"With the Digital Archive, Spectra is giving users a full spectrum of data management capability to optimize these tiers," Bertrand said.

Archive data is hard to manage at scale, and as data storage needs increase, managing that data will become more complex without the right tools, according to Bertrand.

Digital Archive also helps with data protection by managing where archives are stored or keeping a copy offline in the form of tape, preventing access to bad actors, Bertrand said.