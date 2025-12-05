New HPE node enriches data in real time for AI pipelines

As enterprises continue to gain a greater understanding and proceed with their own AI initiatives, they recognize the importance of data preparation in producing quality applications. At the conference, HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 data intelligence nodes are announced as a way to make AI-ready data.

Some of the top challenges related to on-premises AI initiatives center on identifying the right data sets, supporting data teams in preparing data sets, and moving data to the right infrastructure, according to an Omdia report.

"We know that the quality of the data plays a crucial role in the success of AI projects," said Scott Sinclair, practice director at Omdia. "What often is overlooked, however, is the sheer scale of modern data environments and how widely that data is distributed. Locating the right data is already a major challenge for enterprise environments and AI only increases the pressure of IT to locate and move the right data to the right infrastructure."

Without proper preparation, the performance and effectiveness of GPU-based systems can be significantly compromised. HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 data intelligence nodes, powered by Nvidia L40S GPU technology, step in as a layer between storage and compute to deliver insights faster.

"AI starts with data and most enterprises are discovering that their bottleneck to AI is not GPU capacity. It's preparing the data for GPUs," said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president of hybrid cloud and CTO at HPE, at a press briefing for HPE Discover Barcelona.

The built-in inline metadata enrichment engine brings data closer to computation, enhancing data speed, quality, and relevance for RAG, LLMs, and analytics. It enables enterprises to quickly extract, enrich and store metadata and vector embeddings from X10000 objects automatically.

As a result, customers can avoid using numerous separate data preparation tools, which means faster pipelines and higher GPU utilization, according to Russo.

"The MP X10000 data intelligence node's ability to simplify metadata enrichment as well as help simplify the creation and storage of embeddings reduces the complexity of AI infrastructure," Sinclair said. "As investment in AI increases, IT must play a larger role in helping manage AI data and the simplicity of HPE's design helps empower IT teams to do just that."

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 data intelligence nodes will be available in January 2026.

