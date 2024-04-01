Best practices for cloud storage optimization vs. repatriation

Some IT organizations have decided to relocate their data storage from the cloud to on-site platforms for reasons such as cost and security concerns. In many cases, though, cloud storage optimization might be the better bet over repatriation.

Organizations should carefully analyze the cloud storage environment first to decide how they will proceed regarding location. If cloud storage optimization is the way forward, use the cost and operational best practices below.

Strategies for storage optimization discussions The following activities can help organizations analyze cloud storage optimization vs. repatriation: Review why the organization originally moved to a cloud storage environment and how the original circumstances have changed, if at all.

Examine how the cloud service provider (CSP) handles the organization's storage requirements and service billing.

Review items such as performance logs, data from storage monitoring, storage costs and how CSP pricing models may have changed.

Notify the CSP that the organization is reviewing the service arrangement. Determine if and how the provider is willing to participate in the review and support the ongoing relationship.

Examine the history of the CSP's performance using all available performance data to identify opportunities for improvement. Be prepared to share evidence with the CSP relating to its performance.

Examine how costs might change if storage resources move back to the company. Determine the financial benefits, if any, of repatriation.

Examine how moving storage systems back to the company might impact physical space requirements. The organization may need additional floor space for storage racks, for example.

Examine how a return of storage systems to the company may impact IT staffing. The organization may need additional employees. If the organization decides to launch a cloud storage optimization project, ensure senior management approves it. Define an acceptable level of annual savings and improved efficiency. Results from the analysis may indicate an alternate arrangement, such as a hybrid platform of cloud and on-site storage, is the cheapest arrangement. As with any complex operational IT change, review plans and rationales for proposed decisions with senior management.