How to deploy and configure xrdp on Linux

Whether administrators manage cloud servers, maintain on-premises devices or support end-user workstations, they are more likely than ever to run into some combination of Windows, Linux and macOS. In this cross-platform world, it can be difficult to connect these disparate systems.

One answer is Microsoft's Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), which can work for plenty of OSes and not just Windows. While Secure Shell (SSH) remains the standard way of connecting to remote Linux systems, it's not user-friendly enough for many people, and it doesn't provide a direct GUI experience. RDP-based connections offer access to a comfortable GUI that is much easier to use.

Whether admins need to connect to a Raspberry Pi IoT device, access a cloud administration jump box or spend a little time working on a Python project, they're likely using a Linux system. The xrdp server also satisfies use cases involving cloud-based Linux VMs.

IT administrators may want to install the xrdp server on a Linux system and connect to it from a Windows client using RDP to perform some of the following tasks:

Edit configuration files.

Manage services.

Check performance information.

View log files.

Edit user files.

Connect to and manage cloud VMs.

Admins have privileges to access these files and functions based on their Linux credentials. The xrdp server is straightforward to set up and free of charge.

Installation requirements for xrdp Installation requirements for xrdp vary by Linux distribution. The general approach is to use the chosen system's package manager to add the xrdp server software. On Fedora, Red Hat Enterprise Linux or similar distros, type the following commands: $ sudo dnf upgrade

$ sudo dnf install xrdp -y On Ubuntu or similar systems that use apt, type the following: $ sudo apt update

$ sudo apt install xrdp -y Once the installation is complete, start and enable the service: $ sudo systemctl start xrdp

$ sudo systemctl enable xrdp

$ sudo systemctl status xrdp Results of the sudo systemctl status xrdp command should return active (running), as in Figure 1. Figure 1. The command output showing that the xrdp service is installed and active Linux supports many different desktop environments, but this example connects to a Linux system that already uses a GUI. Administrators connecting to a server that doesn't have a GUI should use Xfce, which is a strong option for a graphical environment. The above steps install the xrdp server application on the Linux box. Windows computers already have Microsoft's RDP client application installed. Admins can add RDP clients to other Linux systems or macOS. Other potential RDP clients include the following: FreeRDP.

rdesktop.

Remmina.

KRDC. When an admin establishes a remote connection from a Windows device, they must authenticate using a name and password the local system recognizes. As in Figure 2, use the following commands to configure that user account now if necessary: $ sudo useradd rdpuser

$ sudo passwd rdpuser Figure 2. The authentication process for xrdp with credentials that the local system recognizes Admins should not use the root user for this connection. Direct authentication as root, especially across network connections, is no longer approved in most environments.

Basic configuration options for xrdp The xrdp server uses two configuration files. Admins need to manage the systemwide xrdp configuration file and maybe a user-specific session file as well. Systemwide service configuration file The service's configuration file is located at /etc/xrdp/xrdp.ini. Open it using any preferred text editor, as in Figure 3. The file contains four main sections: Global. Defines Global xrdp server configurations. Logging. Sets logging details. Channels. Configures channel types. Session types. Includes xrdp and VNC connectivity settings. Figure 3. The Globals section of the xrdp system configuration file Use this file to change log file settings, change the default port and configure performance options. Session configuration file The xrdp connection requires a session manager or GUI. Admins can define it in a file stored in the home directory of the local Linux user account that needs to connect to the system. This sets the Linux desktop environment xrdp should use, and this example Linux installation needs a GUI. However, this isn't necessary if the Linux device already uses a GUI. If necessary, use a text editor to create a .xsession file in the home directory. Then, add the session manager information -- this varies for different GUIs. For the XFCE environment, type the following: xfce4-session Admins can also use a redirector to enter the information into the .xsession file: $ echo "xfce4-session" > .xsession Configure the firewall Since a remote Windows system requests a network connection to this Linux server, admins need to configure the firewall to permit the connection. The default RDP port is 3389/tcp. The steps vary by distribution, but the configurations are generally the same. On a system using the firewalld program, type the following: $ sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --add-port=3389/tcp

$ sudo firewall-cmd reload Figure 4. A message verifying that the firewall is already active via the RDP port Using Ubuntu Uncomplicated Firewall (UFW), type the following: $ sudo ufw allow 3389/tcp

$ sudo ufw status On some systems, the installation and configuration process may automatically open the port, as in Figure 4. Check online documentation if the preferred distribution uses a different firewall. On some distributions, admins may need to modify Security-Enhanced Linux to gain access to system resources over the RDP connection. The test Fedora system in this example did not require changes. If necessary, use the following two commands: $ sudo chcon --type=bin_t /usr/sbin/xrdp

$ sudo chcon --type=bin_t /usr/sbin/xrdp-sesman

Establish an RDP connection It's time to test the connection. Open the Remote Desktop Connection application on your Windows device, as shown in Figure 5. Use the Search function to find the application, or type mstsc in the Run menu. Type the Linux system's hostname or IP address and the Linux user account name that connects. There isn't a prompt for a password yet -- the xrdp server software displays that prompt just before allowing the connection. Figure 5. The interface of the Remote Desktop Connection utility Windows may display a warning, as in Figure 6, upon first connecting, which indicates that the remote computer's identity cannot be verified. This is normal. Verify the destination system once again, and select Yes if it is accurate. Additionally, there's a checkbox to not be prompted again. Figure 6. A warning pop-up that may occur in Remote Desktop Connection regarding the identity of the connecting computer This should lead to an xrdp login prompt asking for the session name defined in the ~/.xsession file. Enter a name and password the Linux system recognizes. The Linux server's desktop appears after entering the correct credentials. Depending on the Windows configuration, Remote Desktop may not be enabled. Open System settings, select Remote Desktop and select On if this is the case. The same information is needed for macOS client-to-Linux server connections using xrdp. Microsoft offers a macOS Remote Desktop Connection software package. It prompts for the same information as the Windows version. Now, the admin should be ready to remotely manage the Linux system from the Windows workstation.