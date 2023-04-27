How to install Cockpit for Linux

While many Linux administrators work primarily with the command line interface, not every Linux admin is so confident with commands. Sysadmins with a Windows background or technicians that manage IoT devices may be more comfortable with a GUI such as Cockpit.

Cockpit provides a graphical view of virtually all the monitoring tools admins might need and supports services such as virtualization and containerization. To install Cockpit, there are many installation options and multi-server use cases, including key-based authentication. Red Hat sponsors Cockpit, but it readily supports non-Red Hat-based distributions.

Install options Cockpit is a basic service, so no installation or distribution-specific concerns exist. Admins can install Cockpit on each Linux server they wish to monitor. The client side of the connection is a web browser. Admins using distributions such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Fedora and CentOS can run the following installation command to install Cockpit. # dnf install -y cockpit If using distributions such as Ubuntu or Debian, use this command instead. # apt install cockpit Arch Linux admins will need to run the pacman command to install Cockpit. # pacman -S cockpit Admins may need to use sudo to run the installation commands. Don't forget to check the status using systemctl. Admins may need to both start and enable Cockpit. # systemctl start cockpit

# systemctl enable cockpit.socket Ensure the account you intend to use with Cockpit has sudo privileges.

How to create a Cockpit firewall Configure the firewall on the remote systems to allow Cockpit connections. Cockpit uses TCP port 9090. Some firewalls will recognize Cockpit as a service by name. For example, to permit Cockpit connections in the public zone using a firewall, type the following. # firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=public --add-service=cockpit

# firewall-cmd --reload

Browsers Cockpit supports Once admins install Cockpit on their distribution, they can connect to it using virtually any web browser. Specifically, Firefox, Chrome, Edge and Safari all work with Cockpit. In some cases, newer web browser versions may not work well with older versions of Cockpit, so maintain a current version of Cockpit on Linux servers. The Cockpit Project installation page tracks recommended browser versions. One particularly interesting use case is Raspberry Pi management via Cockpit. Install Cockpit on admins' Pi devices by issuing the following command. sudo apt-get install cockpit.

How to connect to one server with Cockpit To connect to a remote Linux server with Cockpit, open a browser on the device from the device where the user manages the remote server, enter "https://IP address" and specify TCP port 9090. Cockpit prompts admins to authenticate with an account and password the remote system recognizes. Once connected, admins have access to the Cockpit interface, including many consoles: System.

Logs.

Storage.

Networking. Cockpit is extensible, so admins can add Cockpit applications to administer containers and virtual machines. Check the Cockpit Applications site for more information. Users can even access the remote system's terminal. Admins can run Bash commands if the standard consoles don't provide the information or features admins need. Use the remote system's terminal to run Bash commands. Admins will notice a limited access warning banner the first time they log in. Select this and enter your password to gain administrative access (assuming your account has delegated sudo privileges). When prompted with a Limited access banner, input your password.