Microsoft remedies three zero-days on February Patch Tuesday

Microsoft addressed 76 security updates for February Patch Tuesday, including three zero-days.

There were no revised or updated vulnerabilities this month. In total, Microsoft patched nine CVEs rated critical and 66 rated important. One CVE (CVE-2019-15126) issued by the Mitre Corporation details how to stop exploits of HoloLens 1 devices, which uses unsupported Broadcom hardware.

Microsoft resolves three zero-days

Microsoft fixed a zero-day (CVE-2023-21823) rated important in Universal Windows Platform apps and Windows desktop and server systems. The title of the CVE indicates this is a Windows Graphics Component vulnerability, but it also affects Microsoft Office app on Android and iOS devices. Organizations that still run Windows Server 2008/2008 R2 workloads in the Azure cloud platform as part of the Extended Support Update program will also receive a fix for this bug.

No user interaction is required to exploit the flaw. It gives the attacker system privileges for complete control Windows OS systems or the ability to perform a remote-code execution on the Android and iOS devices.

The second zero-day (CVE-2023-21715) is a Microsoft Publisher security features bypass vulnerability rated important for Microsoft 365 Apps on 32-bit and 64-bit systems. By default, these Click-to-Run applications update automatically by pulling the latest version from a network location.

Ivanti's vice president of security product management Chris Goettl said this flaw requires user interaction and could be easily done by emailing a link to a web site that hosts a specially crafted file and enticing the user to open it.

"Phishing is not very difficult. It's more of a statistical game to get an authenticated user on the targeted system to open that file," Goettl said.

After the exploit succeeds, the threat actor can bypass Microsoft Office macro policies used to block untrusted or malicious files to avoid detection and move unchecked across the organization's network.

The last zero-day is a Windows common log file system driver elevation-of-privilege vulnerability (CVE-2023-23376) rated important for Windows desktop and server systems. Exploitation of this flaw does not require user interaction and would give the attack system privileges.

This CVE and CVE-2023-21823 are examples of the types of vulnerabilities a threat actor would use as part of their breach arsenal.

"Neither of them are dangerous on their own. But they would be used in combination with some other attack," Goettl said. "One could be used to get onto the box to elevate their privileges. Then from there they could play around with admin tools to become very hard to detect."