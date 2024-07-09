Microsoft fixes 2 zero days in massive July Patch Tuesday

Microsoft addressed 142 flaws in a busy July Patch Tuesday, including two zero-day vulnerabilities that are under active exploitation.

The zero-day vulnerabilities include CVE-2024-38080, a privilege escalation flaw in Microsoft's Hyper-V virtualization software that impacts Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022. The vulnerability received a 7.8 CVSS score and was rated as "important." Microsoft's advisory for CVE-2024-38080 said exploitation has been detected, though the scope of activity is unclear. The advisory also said the flaw was reported to Microsoft by an anonymous individual.

The second zero-day bug patched was CVE-2024-38112, a spoofing vulnerability in the Windows MSHTML platform. The flaw received a 7.5 CVSS score and was also rated important. Exploitation of the flaw allows an attacker to send malicious files through the next, though Microsoft noted in the advisory that it requires "additional actions prior to exploitation to prepare the target environment."

"Attackers can remotely exploit this flaw if they're somewhere on your network already, which is not a hard thing to do," Chris Goettl, vice president of security product management at Ivanti, told TechTarget Editorial. "This affects all Windows OS versions, even as far back as Windows Server 2008."

Microsoft credited Haifei Li of Check Point Software Technologies with discovering and reporting CVE-2024-38112. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Li expressed frustration with Microsoft, saying the software giant disclosed and patched the flaw earlier than expected and without notifying Check Point of the schedule change.