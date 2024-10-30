How to optimize Azure VMs for performance and cost savings

In these modern times, Microsoft admins must keep an eye on costs while maximizing performance from workloads. Trying to find that balance can be a challenge.

Sometimes a VM in Azure is the only way to meet a business need. A virtualized workload in the cloud can spin up quickly and scale up, which makes it ideal for many enterprises. As with most cloud resources that use a consumption model, it's important to keep costs as low as possible. There are many ways to optimize Azure VMs, but the general rule is that small and consistent tweaks bring the best results.

How to reduce VM resource consumption in Azure It seems obvious, but the cheapest VM resources are the ones we don't consume. Deallocating Azure VMs when not needed can save a significant amount of money. For example, automating the deallocation of development servers at the end of the day, especially on a Friday before the weekend, saves about 64 hours of resources per week. This deallocation can bring substantial savings if you use one of the more costly VM SKUs. Fortunately, you can automate this work. Microsoft hosts a video about this method. You can further automate this procedure via Azure Functions. This is why it's useful to properly tag VMs. For example, you can use a script to process any VMs tagged with Development. You can use these tags to automatically start or deallocate the VMs on a schedule. Understanding the Azure terminology is important because deallocating a VM is not the same as powering it off. Putting a VM in a deallocated state releases the compute resources and stops those charges. Microsoft will continue to charge for the reserved compute resource for a powered-off VM even if it is not currently running.

Pay attention to the Azure Advisor recommendations I know many people who ignore the Azure Advisor, which among other things, suggests ways to reduce the costs of your Azure resources. It is an extremely useful tool when used correctly. Over time, Azure Advisor evaluates the VMs against a set of criteria and makes suggestions. You don't have to heed its advice, but you should check its suggestions and determine whether they are valid. It's important to select the right VM SKU because some are better suited for certain workloads. For example, a D-series VM is typically fine for general workload but other SKUs, such as the M-series, have been designed for database or data analytics workloads.

How to use Azure Spot VMs properly for better cost savings When you know how to wield them appropriately, Azure Spot VMs, sometimes called spot instances, are great alternatives for non-production hosts. Spot instances are Microsoft's way to help organizations manage resource capacity in Azure. The price can be up to 90% cheaper than other Azure VMs, but Microsoft reserves the right to evict the spot instance with little notice. Many administrators feel using this type of VM is a gamble, but you can reduce the risk of eviction by using the maximum price setting of -1 for the Azure Spot VM. This is an automated way to avoid eviction by paying more for the spot instance up to but not beyond a standard VM cost. By adjusting the pricing configuration, you reduce the chance Microsoft will evict your VM by selecting another organization's spot instance without this maximum price setting. Using Azure Spot VMs in production is not a good idea, but you can optimize development and quality assurance servers with this method.