Deploying a mental health app for underserved populations

Amid worsening economic, environmental and political challenges, Americans are struggling to maintain their mental and emotional wellbeing. Various digital health efforts are underway to stem the tide of mental health needs nationwide; however, underserved communities are often left behind. MyCHN, a federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Texas, hopes to close this gap by offering a free digital mental health application to its uninsured, underinsured and low-income patient population.

The American mental health crisis had been decades in the making when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. During the pandemic, the crisis ballooned, with the percentage of adults receiving mental health treatment within a year jumping from 19.2% in 2019 to 21.6% in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By 2023, one in five American adults was experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Despite the growing demand for mental healthcare, access is challenging, largely due to insurance coverage limitations, stigma and workforce shortages. Insurance coverage plays an especially critical role in enabling access to mental healthcare. KFF data from 2022 reveals that almost two-thirds (62%) of uninsured adults reported not receiving mental health treatment compared with 37% of adults with employer-sponsored coverage.

In January 2024, MyCHN decided to deploy a digital health app to help extend mental healthcare to the uninsured and underinsured populations in Texas. The FQHC had to overcome patient-facing challenges to app adoption, but the app has since been readily adopted, widening mental health access for vulnerable communities.

Selecting the right technology Accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual healthcare has been rapidly adopted nationwide, particularly in the mental healthcare arena. Even as telehealth utilization fell overall between 2020 and 2022, the share of telehealth visits for behavioral health conditions jumped from 41.8% to 62.8%. Further, research has highlighted how digital health apps can support patients experiencing delays in securing initial mental healthcare appointments, offering an effective stopgap. Thus, when MyCHN leaders began noticing a significant uptick in behavioral and mental healthcare needs during and after the peak of the pandemic, they decided to explore a digital healthcare option to meet the growing needs of their patient population. "We're getting a lot of, what I like to call, population pandemic -- regular people that are struggling with their emotions, emotional regulation, their anxiety and depression, isolation, loneliness, those sorts of things are more of what we're seeing now that we treat," said Demi (Demeatraus) Minter, the FQHC's chief behavioral health officer. "That's one of the things that led us into partnering [with a digital mental health company]." The FQHC began assessing various digital health tools available in the market. The center identified the non-negotiable features that the app must have, including HIPAA compliance. Minter noted that offering confidential care to patients and mitigating the stigma related to seeking mental healthcare was critical for the FQHC. "So, we did do our homework and checked out the digital platforms that were being offered at that time, and we found that Wysa was able to work with us and the needs of our patients and provide that level of confidentiality with evidence-based, validated and tested [services]," Minter said.

Exploring the features of the mental health app Wysa offers an AI-powered app that is designed to address stress, anxiety and chronic pain, among other mental health conditions. The app, which has received FDA breakthrough device designation and is on the pathway to FDA approval, includes a chatbot and more than 150 self-guided, interactive mental resilience exercises. Per the partnership, MyCHN patients can access the chatbot, learning modules and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) exercises, as well as the mood tracking feature that provides insights into emotional well-being and an additional licensed module to treat symptoms of insomnia, Wysa's Chief Clinical R&D Officer Chaitali Sinha said. First-time users are guided through the app set-up process, where they can choose a nickname for their profile, select which concerns they would like assistance with and indicate their preferred therapy style, whether working through challenges solo or guided support with a coach. Users can anonymously use the chatbot 24/7 to address their issues independently. The chatbot leverages machine learning to provide users with mindfulness and cognitive behavior practices. "The answers provided by Wysa’s Chatbot are based on the structure and protocol of cognitive behavioral therapy and are written and vetted by mental health professionals," Sinha explained. "LLMs [large language models] are used to provide a more personalized and contextual answer within that structure. Wysa then adds non-LLM guardrails for both user input and chatbot output to prioritize user safety and clinical protocols. These include using non-LLM AI to classify user statements for risk and deeper vetting of potentially high-risk statements." For users who prefer guided support, the app offers live, text-based chat sessions with a personal coach. Wysa has conducted numerous clinical trials, real-world studies and service evaluations showing that the app is effective in helping people address mental health conditions like depression, anxiety and chronic pain. Patient feedback reiterates the app's benefits. For instance, Minter shared that one of her patients with Huntington's disease, a neurodegenerative brain disorder, has found the app's library of stories immensely helpful in falling asleep. Further, Minter emphasized that the app's data privacy and security features were part of the reason the FQHC selected Wysa for its patients. Sinha shared that users are completely anonymous when interacting with the chatbot, and any inadvertent personal identifying information shared is automatically deleted within 24 hours. Wysa's data is protected by TLS encryption protocols, and its storage servers use industry-compliant AES-256 encryption protocols. "Also, when users set up Wysa, they are required to set a PIN in the app settings to ensure only they can access private chats with Wysa," she said. These features enable health centers like MyCHN to provide secure and anonymized mental health support to its vulnerable patient population, which could also help destigmatize the process of seeking mental healthcare.