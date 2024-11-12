How connected care tech can boost provider experience

The advent of technology in the healthcare landscape sparked new and exciting changes to the traditional care delivery model. However, in many ways, the rise of healthcare technology created distance between patients and their healthcare providers due to the increased burden these technologies placed on physicians.

At the Connected Health 2024 virtual summit, Michael Oppenheim, M.D., senior vice president of clinical digital solutions at Northwell Health, illustrated this point through a drawing published in the Journal of the American Medical Association about a decade ago.

The drawing depicts a doctor's visit. A child sits on the exam table in the center of the room with his parents and younger sibling to his right and the physician to his left, with his back to the patient and family.

"You get that sense of that separation between the clinician and the patient," Oppenheim said during a keynote presentation. "And that's what the current state-of-the-art technology, electronic health records and other technologies, are perceived to have done, and I think, [what they] largely have done is they've created this huge administrative burden for clinicians with things that have to be charted, things that have to be looked at, information that has to be gleaned from elsewhere, communication all centered around the computer in a way, becoming a distraction from what should be the focal point of the clinician and patient interacting with each other."

As technology advances and further integrates into the U.S. healthcare system, healthcare provider organizations must ensure that technology implementation does not drive a wedge in the patient-provider relationship. Oppenheim noted that this will require organizations to reduce the administrative burden associated with these technologies and expand the ways patients and their care teams can connect.

Optimizing the Clinician & Patient Digital Journey to Foster Connected Care 59:52

During the presentation, Oppenheim detailed Northwell Health's strategies for enhancing the clinician experience as technology adoption grows.

Using tech to enhance healthcare access Connected healthcare technologies can significantly expand access to healthcare. While expanded access is necessary to improve population health, it can place new and arduous burdens on clinicians. "An average doc can have a panel of 3,000 to 4,000 people, [and] someone they haven't seen in three or four months, they [might] message with a complaint or a question," Oppenheim explained. "Every touch with a patient -- from a simple phone message to an in-person visit -- requires that you get up-to-date and up-to-speed on that patient." This time-consuming process can lead to numerous inefficiencies in the health system. Because it is difficult to keep track of each patient and their needs, a physician might end up seeing a patient that requires care outside their scope of practice. "As an example, I'm an infectious disease physician, but just because of the rapidity of change around HIV medicine, given that I'm primarily administrative, I don't have the time to keep up with the constantly emerging new treatments and treatment paradigms for HIV," Oppenheim said. In this case, it would be better for the patient to see a physician who has expertise in delivering HIV care. Northwell Health is using various technology-based capabilities -- including mapping tools, propensity analyses and nearest-neighbor match features -- to build physician profiles and help patients find the right physicians for their medical needs. By ensuring patients are connected to the right physician, there are fewer instances where physicians' valuable time is wasted in getting patients the access they need.

Exploring the benefits of generative AI As AI technology makes inroads into nearly every U.S. industry, healthcare providers and researchers are examining its use in various clinical care areas. Northwell Health is using AI-based chart summarization tools to support providers managing growing patent volumes. "In this digital day and age, patients have huge volumes of data that are electronic," Oppenheim said. "It is very time-consuming to review all of that at a transition of care. Or if you haven't seen me in a year, many, many doctors do what's called chart prep days. The night before they're going to see a [patient], they spend literally hours, literally reading through all the interval history.... And this is where prior technology has really fallen down." Healthcare providers want to see only the clinically meaningful information relevant to the care they are providing. Oppenheim noted that the data an infectious disease physician wants on a patient is likely different from the data a cardiologist needs. "It became what I call the Goldilocks problem, right?" Oppenheim said. "I don't want too much [data]. I don't want too little. It has to be just right." Though there are several valid concerns regarding AI use in healthcare, generative AI is proving immensely useful in summarizing and contextualizing data for different types of providers, making it actionable. It became what I call the Goldilocks problem, right? I don't want too much [data]. I don't want too little. It has to be just right. Michael Oppenheim, M.D.Senior vice president of clinical digital solutions, Northwell Health Oppenheim illustrated this with an example. In an experiment to test the use of generative AI in this area, Oppenheim asked AI to write a summary of two successive hospitalizations of a complicated patient. "It's a patient that I was seeing who had a pancreatic mass. They had obstruction of their bile ducts. As a result, they had abnormalities in the lymph nodes of their chest and their lungs, which they thought was an infection. So multiple, multiple issues here," he said. "But what was really impressive was [the tool's] ability to summarize these two hospitalizations, and you'll have to take my word for it ... It did an amazing job of picking up what were the most important things." Not only that but ambient listening is also proving effective in reducing clinical administrative burdens. Oppenheim explained that ambient listening tools record and summarize the clinical consultation into a clinical note. This saves physicians time they would have typically spent manually documenting during the appointment, allowing them to focus on the patient instead. "You are 100% laser-focused," he said. "You're not like that kid's picture where you're typing on a screen over here, and the patient is all the way over there, but you're focused on the patient. You're having your normal back-and-forth conversation." These tools also give physicians time to see more patients or complete tasks in their professional and personal lives since they no longer need to spend hours documenting the appointment afterward or at home.