Orgs with more MA patients face more readmission penalties

Does the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program penalize hospitals that treat a bigger Medicare Advantage population? Perhaps, according to a report in JAMA Network Open.

The Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP) was launched in 2012 to measure and financially reward hospital quality, as measured by excess readmissions. When hospitals have a high proportion of Medicare patients readmitted within 30 days, they stand to lose reimbursement.

This measure is risk-adjusted to account for hospitals that treat a disproportionate share of sicker Medicare beneficiaries. Those risk scores are based on factors like diagnoses, documented conditions and patient age.

But patient health comprises so much more than those observable factors, the researchers pointed out. Social determinants of health like frailty, social support and functional status, plus subtleties in disease severity, can affect risk. However, these elements don't get factored into risk adjustment.

That issue has compounded amid the proliferation of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, which have grown from 19% market penetration in 2007 to 54% in 2025, the researchers said. When more people join MA, there are fewer people left enrolled in traditional Medicare. The traditional Medicare population is more likely to be sicker, as their healthier peers opt for MA.

But because Medicare only includes traditional Medicare in the HRRP, this could create a problem for hospitals that treat a higher proportion of MA beneficiaries. Although most of their older patients are observably and unobservably healthy, thus skewing their risk adjustment, the folks they treat who are included in HRRP calculations are the sickest of the sick.