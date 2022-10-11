How 5G in healthcare can help IoT, wearables adoption

IoT is an architectural vision where devices that generate or use data are all connected through a single network. This enables monitoring, management and control of processes and functions in a way unimaginable just a couple decades ago. The IoT paradigm enables situational awareness, automation, streamlining and simplification of its use cases.

In the era of wearable healthcare devices, the healthcare industry has an unprecedented opportunity to revolutionize patient care. Wearables provide an opportunity to oversee patients in a way previously thought impossible, which can dramatically improve diagnostic capabilities, treatment options and patient outcomes.

Like all previous opportunities of this scale, there are also numerous challenges to address.

First, healthcare wearables must be secure. These devices are inherently exposed to the same threats that internet-connected devices face. We must protect patient privacy and confidentiality because it is ethically right and there are legal precedents. Malicious actors must not be able to access, change or tamper with healthcare device data. The system must be trusted and reliable.

Second, healthcare wearables must be affordable. If they are expensive, it will be cost-prohibitive to grow to large scales. Without affordability, healthcare IoT fails.

Third, healthcare wearables must be, at least to some degree, interoperable. Without interoperability, we eventually get locked into proprietary vendor offerings. This model has played out many times historically and always leads to higher costs, lower capabilities and eventual supportability issues.

Fourth, the network that supports healthcare wearables must be scalable to grow and meet whatever required size and bandwidth are needed to support in-hospital infrastructure and the industry.

If healthcare IoT can't meet the challenges of security, affordability, interoperability and scalability, it will likely fail.

Address potential healthcare IoT challenges with 5G Standardization is one key. Standardization has historically been the biggest enabler in technology cost reduction and interoperability. This doesn't refer to the devices themselves, but how they interact with the external world. With communication protocols and data formats standardized, multivendor offerings become possible and make it easier to implement IoT in healthcare. 5G cellular technology is a key enabler of IoT, and I believe could enable large-scale healthcare wearables as part of healthcare IoT. There are many advantages to using 5G in these devices: Scale. 5G has been developed specifically to scale to dense networks supporting enormous amounts of devices. Few, if any, other current or emerging wireless technologies can match the scalability of 5G.

Performance. 5G has higher capacity and lower latency compared to many other technologies. This means that it can support more devices and more data with better performance.

Pervasiveness. 5G is, or soon will be, almost everywhere. That is clearly advantageous – no matter where people go, their wearable device will be connected. Many other technologies are more geographically limited, require proximity to other devices or infrastructure and are not ubiquitous.

Economies of scale. 5G is being developed to support tens of billions of users. Low-cost 5G modems for wearable devices will be increasingly available at lower costs.

Standardization. 5G is a standards-based technology developed by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). That's why a phone works no matter where it's used. A phone is interoperable with all the 5G networks it encounters because they've all been developed to the same standards.