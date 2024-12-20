Exploring cell-based architecture vs. microservices

On the surface, cell-based architecture and microservices might seem like the same architectural style set in slightly different font sizes.

At their core, both approaches rely on the isolation of independent, separately deployed components to build dynamic and modular distributed systems. But in terms of granularity and level of control, the two architectural styles address distinct organizational and functional concerns.

What is a cell-based architecture? Cell-based architecture (CBA) is an emergent approach that uses automated provisioning and monitoring to horizontally scale based on demand. Commonly implemented with Kubernetes, the design pattern specifies the separation of logically connected sets of services into self-contained modules, known as cells, with clear mechanisms for intercommunication. Cells are developed and deployed independently with a distinct piece of the application's overall functionality, such as profiles, products, images, static text files or employee data. In a cell-based system, the capability to roll out new changes to a single, isolated cell mitigates the entire system's risk of regression, as failure in one cell should not bring down the whole application. Deploying multiple cells to support a single tenant can also safeguard against cascading failures by enhancing redundancy. If a monitoring system notices a cell is down or not performing properly, it can be deactivated and respawned while other cells absorb the workload.

What are microservices? Building off the concepts of service-oriented architecture (SOA), microservices is a distributed architectural style that enables the creation of small, independent software services that align with and support specific business functions. Generally, development teams maintain a series of related microservices, along with any infrastructure, systems, code or databases required to enable the service. Services typically manage their database and communicate with other services over a network through APIs. As long as contracts and interfaces between services are standardized, the implementation of each service can be in any language. A lack of dependencies between services promotes loose coupling, and when effectively implemented, a microservices application should remain operational even when one service fails.