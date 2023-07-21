The basics of TOGAF certification and some ways to prepare

The typical business-level software environment presents architects a complex assortment of applications, automated processes, data, network peripherals, and other essential components to manage and coordinate operations across. Tackling this challenge requires a unique blend of deep technical aptitude and -- particularly in enterprise scenarios -- an ability to discuss key architectural concerns with both technical and nontechnical personnel.

The Open Group offers certification programs for The Open Group Architectural Framework (TOGAF), which help enterprise architects grasp the underlying makeup of today's various architectural frameworks in use and the strategies that go into managing large-scale software systems in a practical manner, including how to ensure that all business stakeholders and team members are speaking the same language when it comes to key architectural decisions.

In this article, we examine the key principles covered in basic TOGAF coursework and review some ways that IT professionals who've yet to complete TOGAF certification can prepare for the necessary exams.

The basics of TOGAF Through training for TOGAF accreditation, IT professionals can learn to effectively build and manage resilient software infrastructure based on key design principles and high-level framework concepts, particularly when it comes to large-scale application deployment, orchestration and resource provisioning. The TOGAF exam helps establish accepted enterprise architecture (EA) terminology, with specific courses aimed at different types of industry verticals that demand their own sets of well-defined processes and methodologies. At its core, however, all TOGAF students learn basic architectural skills, such as how to reduce the overextension of IT resources and accurately predict the time required to implement certain software-based initiatives. One specific area TOGAF focuses on is the Architecture Development Method (ADM), a strategic software methodology that revolves around alignment of EA concerns with core business demands and goals. Through adherence to ADM build processes, accredited IT team members learn to adequately define the scope of infrastructure-based projects, while simultaneously coordinating application development projects and architecture maintenance.