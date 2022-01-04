The pros, cons and challenges of containerized microservices

You don't necessarily need to use containers to deploy microservices, nor are you obligated to adopt microservices to use containers. Nonetheless, microservices and containers often go hand-in-hand, thanks to their mutually beneficial relationship.

However, fusing microservices and containers comes at a cost. Containers make microservices easier to develop and operate, especially when developers optimize their approach to containerized microservices management. But containers also complicate a microservices-based environment when it comes to things like server provisioning and data storage. For that reason, it's critical to develop a comprehensive strategy for working efficiently with containerized microservices before you build and deploy microservices inside containers.

Pros and cons of containerized microservices As the name implies, creating containerized microservices means deploying individual application services within an abstracted container unit. Of course, containers aren't the only option: You could also deploy instances of microservices as packages of serverless functions, inside a traditional VM, or even on a single host. However, for now, containers are the go-to deployment method for microservices. There are many reasons for this, but some of the biggest ones include: Isolation. Containers allow developers to isolate microservice inside a software-defined environment. In turn, containers make it easier to set limits on each microservice's resource consumption and prevent potential noisy neighbor issues.

For the most part, a microservice hosted inside a container will operate in a consistent manner, regardless of the underlying host environment configurations. This reduces the number of variables developers need to contend with during the testing and deployment stages. Scaling. It's possible to scale containerized microservices simply by adding more container instances, mitigating the complexity of scaling microservices in response to dynamic shifts in application demand. Unfortunately, containers also come at a cost. The additional layer of abstraction introduced by containers will impose a new level of management complexity to contend with. While these challenges can be addressed using any number of the many open source and proprietary container management tools available today, you'll still need to familiarize yourself with those tools and learn how to implement them effectively. For one, you must ensure that host servers are appropriately provisioned with the various container runtimes. In many cases, accomplishing this requires you to implement a container orchestration system like Kubernetes. You'll also need to ensure networking and storage provisioning for each service, which is much easier to do when deploying directly onto a host than it is with independent containers. In most cases, the benefits of containerized microservices far outweigh the challenges. However, if your application is relatively simple and only includes a small number of services, you'll need to ask yourself if the increased complexity of container deployment will bring about an unnecessary management headache.