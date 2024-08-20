Evaluate 8 of the top embedded analytics tools

BI tools are a core component of every enterprise technology portfolio. Embedded analytics tools address workflow disruption issues that traditional BI tools can cause, but organizations must select the right tool for the job.

Many organizations have specialists who use BI tools extensively for analytics and visualization. Many more have business users who need better data insights as part of their regular work. But traditional BI often disrupts workflows because users must toggle between multiple applications to access essential data analytics.

Embedded analytics addresses the gap by integrating real-time data visualizations, dashboards and predictive insights directly into software applications employees use daily. It makes data insights more accessible and actionable because users can make informed decisions within their familiar working environment.

For business professionals, embedded BI tools eliminate the need for specialized data analytics training. IT teams benefit because integrating analytics into already secure systems streamlines governance processes. Embedded analytics democratize data analysis more than traditional BI applications can.

When choosing an embedded analytics tool, organizations must consider their specific needs and budget; the tools can be embedded into their existing system, which is unique. Consider a few general factors to help narrow down embedded analytics tool options:

8 significant embedded analytics platforms

Using the criteria discussed previously, sources including Gartner, G2 and Capterra, and extensive research into the embedded analytics tools market, eight top options emerged. The list is in alphabetical order.

Entrinsik Informer

Entrinsik Informer is a curated data hub and reporting platform for integrating data and analytics into internal systems or customer-facing applications. Users share their work through dashboards, reports and interactive grids. Informer can update and share work with a scheduling engine for collaborative and data-driven decision-making. Teams can also use Informer to build AI copilots, enhancing analytical capabilities with machine learning models. Informer's strong reputation comes from higher education for cost-effective reporting on student data, financial aid and institutional metrics.

Although users don't need advanced technical skills to run Informer, Entrinsik offers integration assistance from an in-house team of Informer experts to ensure an efficient implementation process. The platform can process data from a wide range of sources, including databases, cloud APIs and documents, and it can run on premises or on the Kubernetes-based Informer Cloud architecture.

Pricing is not publicly available.

GoodData

A well-established provider with years of experience, GoodData was one of the first companies to specialize in embedded analytics. The platform features an open API ideal for embedding, and its Analytics Lake approach enables teams to store analytics artifacts and data together in a single managed system. GoodData also offers workflow automation, natural language processing (NLP) query capabilities and AI-powered insights to streamline data analysis and discovery. GoodData's scalability makes it suitable for larger organizations, while its data permission management features enable data teams to easily control individual users' access to specific data sets.

GoodData starts with transparent pricing, reflecting its strong presence in the SaaS market: $30 per user, per month for 10 to 30 users. Enterprise pricing -- and advanced enterprise features such as compliance -- are customizable as part of the enterprise procurement process.

Google Looker

Google Cloud acquired Looker in 2020, and it remains a reliable BI platform. Looker is optimized for embedding analytics and is particularly popular with application developers. Its data modeling language, LookML, enables users to create reusable data models to drive customized analytics applications. Key strengths include flexibility, scalability and ease of integration into any tech stack, especially with Google Cloud, which offers optimized data processing.

Google rebranded Google Data studio to Looker Studio in 2022. The no-code tool for non-specialist developers features a drag-and-drop interface for customizing visualization templates including charts, graphs and reports. The templates help communicate data insights with stakeholders effectively. E-commerce and technology companies extensively use Looker for real-time data access and developer-friendly modeling.

Looker pricing can be complex, with variables such as query-based or administrative API calls and user types such as developers, standard users and viewers.

Logi Analytics

Logi Analytics, now part of the Insight Software portfolio, was founded in 2000 and focuses on embeddable reports and dashboards. In 2023, the platform updated workflow automation, data governance tools and augmented analytics, which enhance its overall functionality. Logi Analytics emphasizes its strong security features, making it a preferred option for businesses prioritizing data protection. It uses multi-tenant security with stringent authorization rules for user privileges, permissions and security filters. The security features ensure sensitive data is safeguarded while still accessible to authorized users in a secure and efficient analytics environment.

Pricing information is available by request.

Luzmo

Formerly known as Cumul.io, Luzmo emphasizes intuitive data visualization capabilities and a rapid design and development process. It targets non-specialist users, but integration SDKs are available for web and mobile developers. It can connect to more than 20 databases and data warehouses, and organizations can connect their own API to the platform. In 2024, updates focus on mature features such as governance, user permissions, SSO and data access controls.

Luzmo offers transparent pricing in three tiers -- Basic, Pro and Elite -- ranging from $995 per month for one designer and 100 viewers to $3,100 per month for 30 designers and 1,000 viewers. Luzmo is particularly strong in SaaS businesses such as finance, retail and marketing.

Power BI

Microsoft's end-to-end BI offering, PowerBI, enables a range of embeddable options based on tight integration with Office 365, Azure Cloud and Microsoft Copilot -- the AI assistant can ask questions about data in an organization's model and get natural language explanations. Copilot can also help with PowerBI's sometimes-tricky DAX query language. New enhancements in May 2024 include viewing reports in OneDrive and SharePoint with live connected semantic models. A comprehensive range of visualizations is available, including customizable matrix layouts that enable hierarchical display and drilling down into data.

PowerBI starts with a free tier, followed by paid tiers such as Pro and Premium. However, most enterprise deployments of PowerBI are components of more significant Azure deals, so breaking out the cost or value of PowerBI on its own can be challenging.

Qlik Sense

The second generation of Qlik's analytics platform, Qlik Sense, focuses on embedding. It features data integration and visualization capabilities, including visualizations, reports and interactive dashboards. Open APIs enable complete customization so organizations can tailor the tool to their needs. Qlik Sense offers augmented features, such as AI assistants, that enhance data creation, preparation, conversational interaction and NLP. Automated capabilities include insight generation, machine learning and predictive analytics. The platform can also automatically trigger actions based on events in a data pipeline, with real-time monitoring and alerts.

Qlik Sense is a powerful platform designed for total analytics users, as opposed to developers looking for tools to embed.

Qlik has public pricing information, but because it's for analytics use cases, most shops that choose this tool will develop custom deals with the vendor.

The analytics platform is simple to deploy, but embedding developers often find the initial setup of customizations quite tricky for production, if not for prototype development.

Sisense

Sisense is known for easily embedding analytics with plugins for popular platforms. It offers data connectors for complex data sources, including Embed SDK and Sisense.JS, iFrame and Sisense Infusion Apps. In March 2024, Sisense released Compose SDK, targeted specifically at embedded analytics developers, enabling them to quickly build customized data products.

Sisense includes AI-driven insights such as predictive and prescriptive analytics, anomaly detection and an enhanced cloud platform. It offers innovative data mash-up capabilities, enabling more complex data analytics and insights. The scalability of Sisense has made it popular in healthcare and pharma use cases. The platform provides a range of embedding options from simple iFrame embedding to fully customized, white-labeled services, which cater to diverse integration needs across various industries and use cases.

Sisense describes its approach as "no-surprise" pricing, but does not have publicly available pricing. Instead, it provides a custom price for each customer.

The following table is a summary of the evaluation criteria for each vendor. The rankings are based on the author's market knowledge from research calls and user reviews from sites including TrustRadius, Capterra, G2 and Gartner Peer Insights.