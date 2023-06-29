Geospatial analytics bolsters predictive capabilities

Innovations in AI, machine learning and cloud technology help drive real-time decision-making and turn data insights into value quicker, but there's another type of analytics gaining traction that has flexible use across industries.

A recent conversation about the uses of geospatial analytics brought me back to my roots in this vibrant and ever-evolving topic. Geospatial technologies include geographical information systems (GIS), global positioning systems (GPS), geofencing and remote sensing. They offer a variety of uses and benefits across a diverse range of industries.

It's important to understand the different aspects of geospatial analytics, the benefits and challenges of adopting it, and some examples of how geospatial analytics can aid organizations.

How does geospatial analytics work? The word geospatial is an amalgamation of two words: geo, meaning the earth, which is the physical mapping of location, and spatial, for space, which is viewed as temporal. Temporal indicates the time or life space at which the location and attributes exist; it's dynamic and ever changing. Geospatial analytics uses geospatial data, a combination of information coordinates, attribute information characteristics and geospatial technology to gather this data: Information coordinates on the earth are objects, events or features with a location on or near the surface.

Attribute information characteristics of the objects include events or phenomena and temporal information.

Geospatial technology includes GIS, GPS and remote sensing, as well as other capabilities. Sources include satellites, mobile and IoT devices, location sensors and more. Geospatial analytics gathers, displays and manipulates data from these technologies. The analytics systems can build data visualizations and provide insights into various phenomena and trends, described explicitly in terms of geographic coordinates thanks to georeferenced data. Geospatial data involves two primary modes -- vector and raster -- to record information with a geographic indicator. Vectors are points or lines, such as roads. Rasters are pixels, such as images. Every day, large sets of spatial data are collected from multiple sources such as census, weather, satellites, cellphone and social media data. Geospatial analytics adds timing and location to vector and raster data to build visualizations. Common visualizations include maps, graphs, historical analysis and shifts in a current trend. Users interact with billions of mapped points while looking at real-time geospatial visualizations. Businesses use geospatial analytics to interpret and predict events and phenomena. Consumers explore it to see how things have changed over time and to make informed decisions in real time. For example, scientists can map the loss of glaciers across several countries to gain insight on its impact on vegetation. This informs a future action plan against climate change. Similarly, meteorologists can use geospatial analytics to foresee and map hurricane zones, overlaid with potential lightning strike areas, to protect citizens in a timely manner.

Benefits of geospatial analytics Geospatial data is stored in various types, files and formats and calibrated by various criteria. Organizations must curate and analyze relevant information to take full advantage of geospatial data for analysis. Data analysis can lead to cost savings, performance improvement, operational streamlining, and financial and quality gains, depending on the project. Benefits include the following: Insights. Organizations can understand how events unfold and how to react to events that might affect their business. Geospatial analytics delivers insights to prepare for the change with an action plan.

Organizations can understand how events unfold and how to react to events that might affect their business. Geospatial analytics delivers insights to prepare for the change with an action plan. Spatial patterns and trends. Historical data can help identify trends, which allows organizations to understand specific links and connections.

Historical data can help identify trends, which allows organizations to understand specific links and connections. Accurate forecasting. As spatial conditions change in real time, an organization can examine an event and comprehend where, when and why it occurs. This improves the ability to forecast events, plan appropriate responses and influence future events.

As spatial conditions change in real time, an organization can examine an event and comprehend where, when and why it occurs. This improves the ability to forecast events, plan appropriate responses and influence future events. Segmentation and location-specific solutions. Location-based data helps organizations comprehend why some places suit business better than others. Using GIS, organizations create segments and filters, based on geography, providing location-specific targeted solutions. For example, geospatial analytics can identify African countries rich in a given mineral.

Location-based data helps organizations comprehend why some places suit business better than others. Using GIS, organizations create segments and filters, based on geography, providing location-specific targeted solutions. For example, geospatial analytics can identify African countries rich in a given mineral. Real-world modeling. With geospatial data, governments and businesses model the physical environment in real time, simulating the real world to understand issues and arrive at solutions.