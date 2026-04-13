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CIOs face new threat: Relationship-based vendor coercion
Vendor coercion in IT ties business deals to tech adoption, bypassing governance. Discover its risks, especially with AI, and how CIOs can safeguard decisions.
Executive Summary
- Vendor coercion links business opportunities to forced tech adoption, bypassing governance and creating risks, especially with AI tools.
- Coerced AI adoption can lead to security vulnerabilities, operational inefficiencies, and governance breakdowns, impacting CIO decision-making.
- CIOs must enforce strict governance, separate tech decisions from deals, and implement risk controls to mitigate influence-driven technology adoption.
In some vendor and sales interactions, extra items can be added, based on a relationship or even coercion.
For example, Elon Musk is asking banks competing for a role in SpaceX's IPO, along with law firms, auditors and other advisers, to purchase subscriptions to Grok, his AI chatbot. According to a New York Times report, some banks have already agreed to spend tens of millions of dollars a year on Grok and have begun integrating it into their IT systems.
SpaceX is targeting a valuation above $2 trillion and aims to raise $75 billion, the largest stock market listing on record. The five lead banks stand to earn more than $500 million in fees, according to The New York Times. At that scale, a software subscription is not much of a negotiating point.
That calculation is precisely what should concern enterprise technology leaders. The SpaceX situation is an example of a pressure pattern CIOs encounter in quieter forms, where access to something valuable gets conditioned on adopting an unrelated technology. It does not require a trillion-dollar IPO to materialize, and AI makes it significantly more dangerous than prior versions of the same problem.
Defining relationship-based vendor coercion
Relationship-based vendor coercion occurs when access to a business opportunity or deal is contingent on adopting a vendor's product. It is distinct from bundling, which remains open to normal commercial evaluation, and from ecosystem lock-in, which is a natural consequence of deep integration. Coercion is more specific as it ties an unrelated business outcome to a technology decision, bypassing normal governance.
Not all commercial pressure crosses that line. Reciprocal arrangements have existed in large enterprises for decades. The question is whether governance can still function within them.
"Legitimate bundling is typically transparent and tied to economic or technical integration — and can still be evaluated through normal procurement, security and risk review," said Derek Brown, chief information security officer at Cadence Health. "Coercion, by contrast, conditions access to an unrelated business opportunity in a way that distorts or bypasses those processes."
The line is crossed when technology decisions can no longer be evaluated on their own merits.
Steven Hall, chief AI officer at Information Services Group (ISG), noted that reciprocal commercial arrangements have existed in large enterprises for decades, from financial services firms requiring providers to bank with them to tech firms expecting partners to adopt parts of their stack. "It becomes a governance problem when the choice of technology is decoupled from business value and driven purely by commercial leverage," Hall said. "If the CIO can't independently validate security, architecture and economics, then it shouldn't be adopted."
According to Tomás O'Leary, founder and CEO of Origina, coercion is, in essence, a governance problem. "External pressure becomes a governance problem the moment a technology decision stops being evaluated on its own merits," O'Leary said. "By the time the question shifts from 'is this right for our environment?' to 'can we afford to refuse?', control has already moved."
Why AI makes this risk more dangerous
Coerced AI adoption carries risks that traditional software does not.
These systems require broad data access from the start. When adoption is tied to a deal rather than a deliberate evaluation, access boundaries are rarely defined before integration begins. Once embedded in core workflows and data pipelines, removal becomes operationally painful rather than just contractually difficult.
When adoption follows a deal timeline rather than an IT roadmap, governance maturity is the first thing cut. That erosion of oversight is also what allows shadow AI to take hold, with employees turning to tools outside IT visibility when pressure outpaces process.
"These tools are often newer and less mature, which increases the likelihood of gaps in security and governance," Brown said. "If coercion drives the wrong choice in this category, the consequences can include data exposure, operational failures, or systemic risk to the organization."
How coercion can manifest in enterprises
The SpaceX situation illustrates one form of this pressure, where deal participation is contingent on platform adoption. IT leaders encounter this dynamic in several other forms, including:
A vendor tied to a strategic partnership may condition favorable terms on tool adoption.
- An investor with holdings in both the enterprise and an AI vendor may push for portfolio technology integration.
- A large customer may require the use of a specific platform as part of a supply chain or compliance arrangement.
- A parent company may mandate a tool that its subsidiary had no part in evaluating.
These forms of coercion are not necessarily new for enterprise IT.
"We see it in outsourcing, cloud partnerships and other business services," Hall said. "Providers often bring a broader commercial package to a client, and the client expects reciprocal spending or technology adoption."
Brown worked through one such situation. His organization was steered toward a backend infrastructure vendor because they shared a common investor, resulting in a lighter RFP process than normal. "Because the original tradeoffs were documented, we could clearly advocate for the fact that this wasn't the optimal technical choice and, when it became a business risk, transition to a better-fit vendor," Brown said.
Risks for CIOs
When AI adoption is driven by external pressure rather than merit review, CIOs absorb the consequences across six distinct risk categories.
- Technology risk. When adoption is driven by coercion rather than process, the evaluation step gets skipped. A tool adopted under pressure, without a structured pilot, has no performance baseline.
- Financial risk. A tool adopted under executive mandate rather than merit review is non-essential. Budget distortion occurs when leadership lacks visibility into what IT is absorbing.
- Security and compliance risk. Valence Howden, an advisory fellow at Info-Tech Research Group, flags data sovereignty as the primary concern when third-party AI risk enters through external pressure channels. "There are risks related to data sovereignty, the right and level of access to data that would be required," Howden said.
- Strategic lock-in. The deeper a tool embeds itself in workflows and data pipelines, the harder it becomes to remove. "Adopting a tool because of a deal can create duplication, integration headaches and long-term technical debt," Hall said.
- Governance breakdown. When external pressure drives a technology decision, normal procurement processes are the first casualty. "Once one relationship-driven exception is allowed, the next one becomes easier to justify," O'Leary said.
- Operational risks. A tool that was never evaluated against the existing environment doesn't integrate cleanly. It adds to sprawl, creates redundant platforms and layers in complexity.
What CIOs should do
Managing relationship-driven vendor pressure is not a single decision but a system of checks that needs to be in place before the pressure arrives.
- Separate commercial deals from technology decisions. Establish a policy that partnership, financing or customer agreements cannot mandate technology adoption without IT review and architecture sign-off, regardless of executive sponsorship. "There should be guardrails about what tools can be adopted based on organizational policy and criteria, including security and privacy requirements, and organizations need intake and procurement rules that clearly articulate the organizational position on these types of decisions, based on the vendor criticality and relationship types overseeing them," Howden said.
- Create a review process. Flag vendor requests tied to strategic deals, investor pressure or customer demands and route them through an accelerated risk, security and procurement evaluation.
- Require limited pilots before full deployment. Approve a controlled pilot with restricted data access, sandboxed environments and clear success criteria before any external tool reaches production.
- Enforce vendor access boundaries. Prevent immediate production access. Use least-privilege permissions, temporary credentials and monitored integrations for any externally influenced tool.
- Document risk acceptance explicitly. Require written acknowledgment from business leadership covering data exposure, compliance and operational effects before adoption proceeds.
- Add AI-specific governance controls. Require disclosure of data retention policies, model training practices, third-party data sharing, prompt logging and tenant isolation before approving any tool. "There is a risk in using tools that are not vetted against risk tolerances in the organization," Howden said. "If an organization does not govern the environment, there is a risk across the entire organizational landscape."
- Update third-party risk assessments. Add questions specific to AI procurement with pressure. Was this vendor tied to a commercial agreement? Was adoption externally requested? Was the evaluation timeline compressed? Will sensitive data be exposed?
- Build an escalation path for CIO override. Give CIOs authority to delay deployments until minimum controls are met.
- Educate business leadership. AI-bundled deals are not a new category requiring different rules.
"Bundling is not a new thing, despite the AI angle, so existing practices can and should be applied around technology acquisition," Howden said.
- Track influence-driven technology decisions. Maintain a register of vendor selections tied to strategic partnerships, investor relationships, major deals or executive mandates.
"Every vendor decision should follow a defined evaluation framework with input and sign-off from security, legal, privacy, engineering and finance," Brown said. "That ensures decisions are made in the open, with biases acknowledged and tradeoffs documented. It also creates multiple opportunities for concerns to be raised, rather than allowing a single champion to push a decision through."
Sean Michael Kerner is an IT consultant, technology enthusiast and tinkerer. He has pulled Token Ring, configured NetWare and been known to compile his own Linux kernel. He consults with industry and media organizations on technology issues.