Weekly news roundup: Oracle layoffs, geopolitical risks and Claude Code leak

This week in tech saw Oracle cut thousands of jobs in unprecedented layoffs, rising geopolitical risk as Iran threatens major U.S. tech firms and a massive leak of Anthropic’s Claude Code source prompting intellectual property concerns.

Here's what you need to know from the week starting March 30, plus the latest updates in IPOs and executive leadership.

Oracle cuts jobs as AI spending surges On March 31, thousands of Oracle employees received layoff notifications as part of a significant global workforce reduction. Michael Shepherd, senior operations manager at Oracle, confirmed the news on LinkedIn. “Oracle conducted a significant reduction in force,” Shepherd wrote, “These are senior engineers, architects, operations leaders, program managers, and technical specialists.” The company is reportedly cutting thousands of roles globally while simultaneously increasing investment in AI infrastructure, including cloud and data centers. This reflects a broader trend across U.S. tech where companies are reallocating resources towards AI investments.

Iran threatens to target U.S. tech firms The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, warned major U.S. technology companies, including Apple, Google, Meta, Nvidia and Microsoft, that they may face retaliation in the ongoing war. According to statements made on Telegram, the group intends to target these firms starting 8pm Tehran time on April 1, citing alleged grievances over the deaths of Iranian civilians. Details on the planned actions remain limited, but the warning has already sparked concern across global tech networks. For business technology leaders, it is clearer than ever that geopolitical risk is now directly tied to enterprise technology exposure. In 2026, robust geopolitical risk assessment and resilience planning are becoming more than just a “nice-to-have.”

Claude Code's source code leaked AI safety and research company Anthropic accidentally leaked part of its internal source code for its coding assistant, Claude Code. The leak did not involve a breach, but was rather an internal mistake that made thousands of lines of code publicly accessible. In a statement to CNBC, Anthropic confirmed that “no sensitive customer data or credentials were involved or exposed.” However, the incident still raises meaningful concerns around intellectual property exposure and competitive risk. Access to internal tooling and implementation details can offer competitors insight into how the viral coding tool was built and deployed. Anthropic released a takedown notice on Github to control the spread of the code, however the damage is not reversible. A post on X, detailing the leaked code has amassed over 34 million views in only 3 days. This leak is a reminder that managing internal processes can be just as critical as preventing external threats.

North Korean hackers exploit Axios library On Monday 30, suspected North Korean hackers gained access to a software package used by thousands of U.S. companies.



The attackers compromised the Axios npm package, a widely used JavaScript library with over 100 million weekly downloads. They inserted malicious code into official Axios releases on the npm registry, putting any developers or systems that automatically install the package at risk of inadvertently downloading malware. The full scope of the attack remains unclear, and experts warn it could take months to fully assess the potential impact across affected systems and downstream applications.

SpaceX files for IPO. Elon Musk’s SpaceX has reportedly filed for an IPO, with valuations potentially reaching $1.75 trillion, making it the largest public offering in history if it proceeds.

Executive moves · Mangala Kuppa. This week formalized Mangala Kuppa’s appointment as new CIO of U.S. Department of Labor. Kuppa has been acting CIO since October 2025. · Louie Pastor. On March 30, printer and digital workplace technology developer Xerox named Louie Pastor as its new CEO. Pastor has been with the company since 2018, where he held roles including executive vice president and chief operating officer. · Mike Uster. On April 2, defense and mission‑critical technology company V2X appointed Mike Uster as chief information officer, effective immediately.