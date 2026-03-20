Weekly news roundup: Stryker cyberattack, Meta layoffs and AI spending surge

From the Stryker cyberattack to Meta's large-scale layoffs, this week's headlines reflect a tech sector under pressure to balance cost, security and innovation. Here's what you need to know from the week starting March 16, plus the latest updates in IPOs and executive leadership.

FBI seizes Handala websites The FBI seized two websites run by an Iran-linked threat actor dubbed Handala by researchers, which claimed credit for the March 11 cyberattack on medical technology company Stryker. An FBI notice on the seized sites reads, "Law enforcement authorities determined this domain was used to conduct, facilitate, or support malicious cyber activities on behalf of, or in coordination with, a foreign state actor." Stryker also released a statement March 15 confirming all medical devices and technologies remain safe to use despite an attack on its internal Microsoft environment. The group has claimed the attack was retaliation for geopolitical events. The attack highlights the growing threat from state‑linked or politically motivated hackers. It also demonstrates the severe operational disruption that wiper-style malware can cause, beyond typical ransomware attacks. CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) is urging businesses across the country to strengthen their endpoint security in response to the Iran-linked cyberattack.

OpenAI to launch new super app OpenAI has confirmed the launch of a desktop super app that combines its web browser, ChatGPT app, and Codex app. This shift comes as OpenAI rival, Anthropic, gains traction with its own coding-focused tools. During an employee meeting, Fidji Simo, OpenAI's CEO of applications, outlined a proposal to shift resources toward coding and enterprise in response to recent gains by AI safety and research company Anthropic.

Meta planning large layoffs Meta is planning large-scale layoffs that could affect 20% of the organization, according to Reuters. This move is reportedly driven by the company's massive AI infrastructure spending, signaling a shift toward AI-enabled efficiency over workforce head count. While details are still emerging, the cuts could affect thousands of employees across multiple teams -- Meta's most significant restructuring since 2022. The Meta layoff news reflects a broader trend: Are businesses reducing the workforce to fund the AI race? For CIOs, this raises key questions around workforce strategy and the practical implications of AI investments. As big tech pivots toward AI-first models, leaders will need to carefully balance innovation ambitions with cost management and talent considerations.

U.S. confirms Iranian oil tankers passage through Strait of Hormuz U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that despite sanctions, the U.S. will allow Iranian oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize global energy markets. Since the start of the conflict, oil prices have surged by more than 40%, reflecting heightened supply concerns and market volatility. Rising oil prices can increase data center and cloud operating costs and add volatility to infrastructure budgets. Organizations with global operations may need to reassess risk and explore energy-efficient strategies to mitigate the financial impact of these geopolitical developments.

Executive moves Joshua Beeman. Beeman has been officially promoted to permanent vice president and CIO at the University of Pennsylvania, having served as interim VP since August 2025.

Beeman has been officially promoted to permanent vice president and CIO at the University of Pennsylvania, having served as interim VP since August 2025. Matt Brittin. A former Google executive, Brittin is expected to be announced as the BBC's director general within the next few days. Brittin previously led Google in Europe, the Middle East and Africa before stepping down in 2025.

A former Google executive, Brittin is expected to be announced as the BBC's director general within the next few days. Brittin previously led Google in Europe, the Middle East and Africa before stepping down in 2025. Josh D'Amaro. D'Amaro officially took his place as the Walt Disney Company's CEO on March 18. Prior to his appointment as CEO, D'Amaro was the chairman of Disney's experiences division.

D'Amaro officially took his place as the Walt Disney Company's CEO on March 18. Prior to his appointment as CEO, D'Amaro was the chairman of Disney's experiences division. Shatabdi Sharma. Sharma was appointed as CIO at Capacity LLC, a fulfillment and logistics provider for high-growth consumer brands. Sharma most recently served as brand technology leader at PVH Corp., where she oversaw the modernization of technology that enables brands, such as Calvin Klein.