Weekly news roundup: Googlebook announced, WhatsApp Incognito, Altman under fire and Foxconn breach

In tech news this week Google announced its new Googlebook laptop, ransomware attackers hit electronics manufacturer Foxconn, Sam Altman was accused of being untrustworthy in court and WhatsApp launched its new Incognito Mode.

Here's what you need to know from the week starting May 11, plus the latest updates in IPOs and executive leadership.

Google announces Googlebook On May 12, Google announced the Googlebook, an AI, Gemini-centered laptop designed to replace Chromebooks and compete with Apple’s MacBook.



Google will work with Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer and ASUS to design the laptops. In a blog released by Google, the devices are described as “the first laptops designed from the ground up for Gemini Intelligence.” Design features include “the unique glowbar — a statement that is both functional and beautiful”. The laptops have been designed to become a part of the Android ecosystem, with Google providing a unified experience for Android users across mobile and laptop devices.

Foxconn ransomware attack On May 11, electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn, confirmed a ransomware attack affecting several North American factories. Ransomware gang, Nitrogen, claimed responsibility online. The attackers claim to have stolen roughly 8TB of internal data, including millions of documents tied to customers such as Apple, Google, Dell and Nvidia. Foxconn said that the affected facilities are now resuming regular function.

OpenAI trial: Sam Altman, ‘untrustworthy’? This week the OpenAI trial intensified as Elon Musk’s lawyers began their examination of OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman. Musk claims that Altman and OpenAI abandoned its original nonprofit mission and that he was misled when contributing millions of dollars to the company. He is seeking $134 billion in damages. On May 12, Musk’s lawyers asked Altman, "Are you completely trustworthy?" Musk’s lawyers went on to question Altman over accusations of dishonesty and creating toxic work cultures at the company. Closing arguments on this case were heard on May 14.

WhatsApp launches incognito mode This week, WhatsApp launched Incognito Chat, a mode that allows users to chat privately with Meta AI. According to a WhatsApp blog post, "Incognito Chat with Meta AI is truly private — no one can read your conversation, not even us.” In the blog post, WhatsApp alludes to users being able to discuss sensitive matters with an AI tool in complete privacy. The launch of Incognito Chat comes amid growing legal and regulatory scrutiny around AI platforms, including recent lawsuits involving AI chatbot interactions and user safety concerns. The move reflects a broader industry shift toward privacy-focused AI experiences, while also raising important questions around governance and safeguarding.

Executive moves Byron Allen. Following a close call with bankruptcy, media and entertainment company Buzzfeed was sold to Byron Allen, who also takes over as CEO. Current CEO, Jonah Peretti will remain with the company, overseeing their AI efforts.

Following a close call with bankruptcy, media and entertainment company Buzzfeed was sold to Byron Allen, who also takes over as CEO. Current CEO, Jonah Peretti will remain with the company, overseeing their AI efforts. Paul Jennings. On May 14, Bank ABC appointed Paul Jennings as Group CEO, effective August 5, bringing four decades of banking experience with him.