Why CIOs must prepare for geopolitical disruption

Geopolitical risk is the new threat landscape in IT.

Technology resilience can no longer focus solely on cyberattacks, human error, system failures and natural disasters. Geopolitical risk now affects both boardroom decisions and daily operations.

Today's CIOs must account for these disruptions that can restrict cloud services, interrupt supply chains or change compliance obligations overnight. Embedding geopolitical resilience into enterprise strategies helps organizations protect themselves from these new risks.

Below, learn about geopolitical risk as a new IT resilience issue for today's IT leaders. Discover the core issues and learn how to integrate geopolitical risk mitigation into business continuity planning.

The new geopolitical threat landscape for IT Geopolitical events are no longer just strategic or economic concerns; they now have direct operational consequences for enterprise IT. Sanctions, export controls, trade disputes, armed conflicts, civil unrest and shifting regulations can disrupt technology operations with little warning. IT leaders must anticipate these risks as part of enterprise resilience planning, because it's not enough to react after disruption occurs. Failure to establish recoverability can have serious consequences, including the following: Unplanned downtime and reduced service availability.

Delayed recovery from incidents due to inaccessible infrastructure or vendors.

Increased compliance costs as regulations diverge across jurisdictions.

Supply shortages for critical hardware and network equipment.

Higher cloud and infrastructure costs as organizations diversify providers and regions. The financial impact extends beyond immediate outages to include lost productivity, customer dissatisfaction, regulatory fines and reputational damage. Traditional disaster recovery plans fall short because they address discrete events, such as the following: Natural disasters.

Cyberattacks and ransomware.

Hardware failures.

Human error. These scenarios generally assume that supporting infrastructure, cloud providers, telecommunications networks and vendors remain available. Geopolitical events challenge those assumptions by simultaneously affecting multiple dependencies across regions and organizations, establishing a new category of risk. Political disruption is now an operational risk, and traditional disaster recovery is often blind to it. Geopolitical disruption differs from traditional disasters for the following reasons: It restricts access to cloud regions or digital services.

It prevents cross-border data transfers, including those needed for recovery.

It causes restrictions that often limit access to software, software updates or vendor support.

It can occur for hardware replacement.

Enterprises experience conflicting legal obligations across countries. Unlike localized outages, these disruptions can persist for months or evolve rapidly as governments change policies.

How geopolitical risks affect core IT functions Geopolitical risks affect essential IT ops across data management, providers, supply and incident response. Digital sovereignty and the cloud Data sovereignty compliance focuses on where data resides and the applicable laws. Digital sovereignty expands this to establish control over cloud infrastructure, technology providers, encryption and critical digital services. These risks affect every layer of enterprise IT. Reliance on a single country, cloud provider or jurisdiction is a business continuity risk that organizations must mitigate. Cloud infrastructure, data centers and digital sovereignty are essential to geopolitical resilience due to the following reasons: Regional cloud restrictions.

Sovereign cloud initiatives.

Concentration risks.

Multi-region resilience.

Dependence on foreign hyperscalers. Data flow and compliance across borders Multinational organizations often need region-specific operating models rather than one global approach due to the following reasons: Evolving privacy regulations.

Cross-border transfer restrictions.

Data localization.

Evolving data sovereignty compliance requirements.

Increasing regulatory divergence across jurisdictions. Supply chain and third-party risk Resilience goes beyond hardware procurement to encompass all technology partners. Risks and potential points of failure include the following: Semiconductor availability.

MSPs.

SaaS vendors.

Software dependencies.

Fourth-party risk, or exposure to a vendor's subcontractors.

Telecommunications providers. Incident response and recovery Geopolitical disruption can affect standard tools and dependencies, such as the following: Backup availability.

Recovery sites.

Vendor support.

Administrator access.

Communications. Consider scenarios such as sanctions affecting a cloud provider or regional conflict disrupting a recovery location.

How to integrate geopolitical risk into business continuity planning CIOs should start by assessing where geopolitical exposure exists across cloud providers, vendors, data flows and regional operations. Integrating geopolitical risk into business continuity planning means recognizing that political events can disrupt technology operations as severely as cyberattacks or natural disasters. Use this information to prioritize risks based on their potential business impact. Next, build resilience into the IT architecture. Use multi-region deployments, diverse suppliers and portable workloads to reduce dependence on any single provider or geography, making it easier to adapt when regulations change or access to services is restricted. Business continuity plans should also evolve beyond traditional disaster scenarios. Disaster recovery tabletop exercises that include sanctions, export controls, changing data localization requirements or regional service outages can reveal gaps before a real crisis occurs. Finally, organizations should establish metrics to measure resilience over time. Focus on metrics that connect IT resilience to business risk rather than solely benchmarking technical performance. Likely metrics include the following: Geographic concentration of workloads.

Critical vendor geopolitical risk assessments completed.

Single-country dependency index.

Data sovereignty compliance coverage.

Supplier diversification ratio.

Business continuity exercises with geopolitical scenarios.

Recovery objective success under geopolitical disruption scenarios. CIOs who regularly review these risks and adapt plans amid shifting geopolitical conditions can keep business continuity strategies effective in an increasingly unpredictable operating environment.