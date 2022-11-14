Getty Images/iStockphoto
VMware adds multi-cloud management tools
VMware debuted HCX+, a managed service for multi-cloud data centers, as well as Kubernetes capabilities for private clouds and more SD-WAN points of presence.
VMware has released new tools for managing multi-cloud environments, hardening network security and increasing connectivity to the edge.
The two products include VMware HCX+, a managed service version of the vendor's application migration tool, as well as a free tier of Aria Hub, VMware's multi-cloud data mapping and management software.
Aria enables users to map and inventory resources in two public cloud accounts to show dependencies, usage costs and performance health. Supported clouds include Microsoft Azure and AWS.
VMware Hybrid Cloud Extension (HCX) enables moving on-premises VMs and applications to a public or private cloud. Specific uses for the tool include data consolidation, cloud migrations and disaster recovery. The HCX+ managed service provides a dashboard showing available and connected sites and migration status.
The free tier of Aria Hub will be available in early access this November and HCX+ next year, the vendor said last week at the VMware Explore Europe 2022 conference in Barcelona, Spain.
For IT teams focused on network security, VMware unveiled VMware Carbon Black XDR. Carbon Black XDR is a network visibility and threat detection enhancement for VMware Carbon Black Enterprise EDR. The XDR technology uses VMware Contexa, a threat detection and remediation cloud service that scans customers' VMware endpoints, networks and devices for potential security weaknesses.
Other announcements from the event include the availability of VMware Tanzu for resellers in the vendor's Sovereign Cloud program and an update to the company's software-defined WAN (SD-WAN).
Cloud control
Tanzu products available through Sovereign Cloud include Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, Tanzu Application Platform and Tanzu Mission Control. Other tools available through the program include the Aria Operations Compliance pack and a risk and compliance managed service from data governance vendor Caveonix.
VMware's Sovereign Cloud, which debuted late last year, certifies partners for selling VMware Cloud. The resellers combine VMware Cloud with their infrastructure products to help companies comply with data privacy and compliance regulations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Sovereign Cloud provides the VMware technology stack through 25 partner resellers and providers worldwide, according to the vendor.
The SD-WAN update includes 16 new points of presence available in regions such as Latin America, Europe, Africa and across Asia for more than 200 POPs worldwide. These relays will complement a VMware SD-WAN client available next year. The SD-WAN client, built from technology VMware grabbed in this month's Ananda Networks acquisition, will enable users to avoid the need to configure or log in to VPNs, according to the vendor.
VMware's latest updates to SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) products now feature AI enhancements to remediate network traffic issues and alert operations teams of problems and how to fix them.
SD-WAN and SASE capabilities are available through the VMware Private Mobile Network managed service. This service provides private 4G or 5G connections for edge applications and devices using components of the VMware Edge Compute Stack.
