VMware adds multi-cloud management tools

VMware has released new tools for managing multi-cloud environments, hardening network security and increasing connectivity to the edge.

The two products include VMware HCX+, a managed service version of the vendor's application migration tool, as well as a free tier of Aria Hub, VMware's multi-cloud data mapping and management software.

Aria enables users to map and inventory resources in two public cloud accounts to show dependencies, usage costs and performance health. Supported clouds include Microsoft Azure and AWS.

VMware Hybrid Cloud Extension (HCX) enables moving on-premises VMs and applications to a public or private cloud. Specific uses for the tool include data consolidation, cloud migrations and disaster recovery. The HCX+ managed service provides a dashboard showing available and connected sites and migration status.

The free tier of Aria Hub will be available in early access this November and HCX+ next year, the vendor said last week at the VMware Explore Europe 2022 conference in Barcelona, Spain.

For IT teams focused on network security, VMware unveiled VMware Carbon Black XDR. Carbon Black XDR is a network visibility and threat detection enhancement for VMware Carbon Black Enterprise EDR. The XDR technology uses VMware Contexa, a threat detection and remediation cloud service that scans customers' VMware endpoints, networks and devices for potential security weaknesses.

Other announcements from the event include the availability of VMware Tanzu for resellers in the vendor's Sovereign Cloud program and an update to the company's software-defined WAN (SD-WAN).