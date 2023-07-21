Rein in services to avoid wasted cloud spend

Reining in cloud services is a team effort that requires careful study, analysis and proactivity to ensure organizations reach their cloud cost optimization goals.

Large companies with multiple departments and budgets often make duplicate purchases for the same or similar service. Even seasoned cloud organizations can overestimate the services required to support a specific business goal. But services that aren't used can still cost money.

Estimating cloud spending is a talent as much as it's a skill. Cloud professionals can develop and implement best practices to avoid cloud overspending and overservicing. These best practices start with understanding where cloud overservicing frequently occurs.

Anatomy of cloud overservicing Many factors can cause enterprises to fall into the trap of cloud overservicing. Here are some of the most common pain points. Cloud adoption management Enterprise moves to the cloud are fluctuating, especially in the current corporate spending environment. The rapid, unmanaged growth of cloud adoption inside an organization leads to the inability to keep up with demand. This leads to the overprovisioning of cloud services to ensure performance and availability. Inversely, cloud repatriation isn't a one-size-fits-all cloud cost-saving strategy. Depending on what data and applications an organization repatriates from the cloud, it might lose the economies of scale that come with moving to the cloud. That decision could result in higher costs for resources the organization keeps in the cloud. In fact, cloud repatriation can limit the ability to scale up or down dynamically, potentially leading to overused or overburdened on-premises infrastructure. This lack of flexibility might result in inefficient resource allocation and increased costs. Top reasons why enterprises leave the cloud The effect on cloud spending varies depending on factors such as an organization's size, workload characteristics and specific requirements. Before deciding on cloud repatriation, conduct a thorough cost analysis, and evaluate long-term spending and operational efficiency implications. Cloud resource misconfiguration Cloud misconfiguration is common in shadow IT projects or cloud initiatives that rely on the manual management of resources by inexperienced staff. A typical example is resources that run when a project no longer needs them, leading to unnecessary costs. It's helpful for IT teams to understand how applications consume cloud resources. This process can be challenging for two reasons. First, new cloud services launch at a rate at which it's hard for any cloud engineer or solution architect to keep up. A lack of documentation, such as a detailed cloud services catalog, further contributes to this problem's prevalence. A second challenge is teams deploying additional technology to provide visibility into resource usage. This addition can result in overprovisioning resources to ensure performance and availability, while spending more on cloud than necessary. Failure to optimize cloud resource usage contributes to cloud overservicing. Best practices, such as autoscaling, shutting down unused resources and implementing cost-efficient instance types, are foundational to managing cloud spending. Lack of governance When different teams and departments procure cloud services independently, the lack of coordination might result in overprovisioning. It can be natural to push for decentralization, especially in larger, more bureaucratic organizations where cloud adoption isn't always consistent across departments or projects. A lack of centralized governance and control framework can prove costly. Shadow IT projects Shadow IT projects create an issue closely related to lack of governance. For example, a department might pay for a shadow IT project through expense reimbursements. These projects contribute to an organization's inability to use the economies of scale that centralized cloud resource management ensures.