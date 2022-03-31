Rewind adds Atlassian Jira backups to supported services

Rewind Software, a backup service for SaaS applications, added support for Jira Software Cloud, an agile development project management tool from Atlassian.

Rewind's Backups for Jira enables automated backups for Jira data, including projects, issues and boards among others.

Jira, like other services protected by Rewind, does not typically offer formal backup services, and few companies have stepped up to fill the gaps, according to Christophe Bertrand, practice director at Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget.

"[Rewind] is looking at workloads others don't really cover," he said. "They don't have a full range of direct competition, if you will. It makes them an interesting complement to other solutions that exist."

Many SaaS tools offer backup services to protect the underlying software infrastructure and its availability to users, not an individual's data. Instead, protecting and managing that data falls to end users who may not be aware of their vulnerability.

Rewind executives said Backups for Jira marks a change in the company's underlying technology, allowing faster development of backup services for future SaaS products.

Other SaaS products supported by Rewind include BigCommerce, Microsoft 365, QuickBooks Online, Shopify and Trello. Rewind sells its backup service as a subscription, priced based on the number of users.

Although Jira is primarily an issue ticketing and bug tracking product, Bertrand noted it is considered a vital tool in agile development environments despite its lack of native backup capabilities.

Future expansion The addition of Backups for Jira also marks an important change in future development of the Rewind's software, according to Mike Potter, co-founder and CEO of Rewind. "It was taking us far too long to build these integrations," he said. "We spent the last year building a new technology that will reduce the amount of time it will take us to back up a platform. We'll be launching new platforms much faster." Future software integrations should come to the Rewind platform sooner depending on customer demand. Jira, for example, was a common request from users of Rewind's GitHub backups. "We've been working on this one for quite a while," Potter said. "As we were backing up GitHub, they were asking us to back up Jira." Instead of taking several months to add support for new software and services, Potter said he expects this new technology to only require a few weeks of engineering. "We realized that we needed something more standardized," Potter said. "That was something we learned shortly after our Series A [funding round]. We have a vision of launching new platforms in a matter of days. Three months is fairly quick, but we plan on going much, much faster."