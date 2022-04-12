Clumio adds DynamoDB to backup-as-a-service portfolio

Clumio Inc., a cloud data backup and recovery vendor, has expanded its repertoire of protected AWS databases with a new service for Amazon DynamoDB.

Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB, the latest backup as a service (BaaS) from Clumio, offers standard features and capabilities from its Clumio Protect line such as granular recovery, protection and separation of backup data from production data. It also includes Clumio SecureVault capability and data auditing capabilities when coupled with the included Clumio Discover, the company's AWS backup service that provides data transparency and reporting capabilities.

Native restoration capabilities for DynamoDB provide full restorations, potentially bogging down infrastructure and important workloads. Partial and granular restorations from backups made available through services such as Clumio Protect are a useful tool for the enterprise, said Vinny Choinski, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget.

"You might not want to always recover a full database," Choinski said. "Incremental is a big thing. That's going to give you better ability to meet service-level agreements."