Clumio selling cheaper AWS protection with SecureVault Lite

Clumio, a data protection and backup vendor, will soon sell a cheaper but less feature-rich version of its SecureVault technology for protecting application data in AWS.

SecureVault Lite, which becomes generally available Aug. 22, offers a managed data air-gapping and restoration service for applications that use Amazon Elastic Block Storage (EBS) and Elastic Cloud Compute (EC2). Clumio executives said SecureVault Lite isn't intended to protect mission-critical data for day-to-day operations, but is instead targeted at back-end applications and services data that could still benefit from instant recovery.

The service will be available both through the AWS Marketplace and direct from Clumio.

Although stripping out some of SecureVault's features might sound questionable on paper, it provides organizations that use cloud applications and services from hyperscalers such as AWS with a choice of options and price points, according to Krista Macomber, a senior analyst at Evaluator Group.

Midmarket organizations can rely entirely on cloud applications and storage, meaning the ability to choose what features they want outweighs any perceived protection benefits from a premium product when every nickel and dime matters, she said.

"It's the same service they provide, stripped of a few capabilities," Macomber said. "This path makes sense. [Clumio is] building traction by protecting AWS cloud-native [workloads] and doing that very well. They're trying to get that foothold into those environments before the more traditional [security] players."

Same taste, less features SecureVault Lite managed service provides automation capabilities for data protection over native AWS services such as EBS Snapshots and EBS Snapshots Archive with promised instantaneous restoration times. SecureVault Lite does provide SaaS capabilities for AWS cross-region replication and data compliance standards such as HIPAA. It costs $0.035 per GB a month for SecureVault Lite managed protection -- less than the $0.05 per GB a month for the full-calorie SecureVault product, and around the same price of a customer personally managing both Amazon EBS Snapshots and EBS Snapshots Archive services, which cost $0.05 and $0.0125 per GB a month, respectively. SecureVault Lite also charges $0.04 per GB for restoration, a feature included in the cost of the standard SecureVault product. The SecureVault Lite service lacks a handful of other restoration capabilities provided by SecureVault, including file-level indexing, file system browsing and file-level restores. It also has a minimum retention period of 30 days for data, compared with the one day of SecureVault. Clumio sells protection services for numerous AWS infrastructure services, including SQL Server, Amazon S3, Amazon DynamoDB and VMware Cloud. The company also provides backup services for Microsoft 365.