Alcion applies AI, security focus to Microsoft 365 backup

Niraj Tolia and Vaibhav Kamra are no strangers to the backup market. In 2017, they founded Kasten, a Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery company that Veeam acquired in 2020. Now they're at the helm of a new backup company, Alcion, which focuses on Microsoft 365.

Alcion emerged from stealth on Wednesday with $8 million in seed funding and an AI-forward, security-heavy take on backup. AI in the backup as a service (BaaS) product helps administrators perform intelligent backups and detect malware. Features include predictive recovery point objective reduction, integrated threat detection, automated responses and delete protection.

Niraj Tolia Niraj Tolia

SaaS users have started to realize that their data needs protection. Top competition for Alcion includes Commvault's Metallic and Veeam's Backup for Microsoft 365.

"This is about how to do AI-driven data protection that combines backup and security for the customers' primary motivator being cyber threats," said Tolia, Alcion CEO. Kamra serves as the company's CTO.

Customer praises simplicity, recovery Kesta I.T., a technology staff augmentation and consulting company based in Salt Lake City, had been using GoDaddy for Microsoft 365 hosting and backup. However, the company wasn't getting any good backups and needed simple backup for its Microsoft 365 data, said Ryan Elliott, vice president of business development and client solutions at Kesta I.T. Kesta I.T. was approached by a client – an Alcion employee -- about testing out the new backup product. "We knew there were better products out there for backup and recovery," said Elliott, who is also CEO of Kesta LLC, Kesta I.T.'s parent company. Kesta I.T. only considered Alcion before hopping on its private preview. "The biggest perk in my mind of their product is ease of use," he said. "I'm not a technology guy. I'm a sales guy. But the nature of running a small business, you end up wearing a lot of hats. You don't need to be a technologist to use this product." For example, it's clear whether any backups have failed, Elliott said. The product provides real-time updates about the status of backups. "Knowing that it's running in the background without me having to monitor it or worry about it is amazing," he said. Kesta I.T. uses Alcion to back up SharePoint, Exchange and OneDrive for nine users three times a day. Elliott said he's curious if Alcion will add backup for websites like his company's site. "As of right now, I think we're taking advantage of everything that the product offers." About a month ago, the product was put to the test when one of Kesta I.T.'s employees had problems with his system. Elliott performed a successful recovery from Alcion to rebuild his Microsoft 365 environment.