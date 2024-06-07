LTO tape shipments set another capacity record

For the third year in a row, Linear Tape-Open technology set another record shipment, as the recently released numbers from 2023 show the storage media continues to be strong.

The LTO Program, which tracks annual shipments, reported that 152.9 exabytes of tape shipped last year -- more than a 3% increase over 2022's 148.3 exabytes. Since 1997, LTO has been an open-format storage medium relying on magnetic tape and compression for high capacity.

Tape is an older technology, but it clearly isn't going away, even finding a role for cloud providers, according to Ashish Nadkarni, an analyst at IDC.

"Whoever wrote the obituary for tape is probably regretting it," he said.

There is a direct correlation between primary and secondary storage needs and the capacity for tape, Nadkarni said. As general storage needs increase, so will the need for media such as tape.

More data or newer generation Data from the LTO Program, a joint effort of several vendors to deliver the LTO format, including HPE, IBM and Quantum, shows a 3.14% shipment increase compared with last year's 0.002% increase. However, the LTO Program did not provide information on the number of or generation of tape cartridges shipped, which likely means the significant increase had more to do with denser tapes than actual demand, according to Greg Macatee, an analyst at IDC. "Where that growth is coming from is a shift in the generations rather than some kind of major influx of new buyers," he said. Released in 2021, LTO-9 brought a 50% capacity boost over LTO-8, released in 2017, and a 300% boost over LTO-7, released two years prior in 2015, Macatee said. As customers refresh their tape to newer versions, it will automatically result in more exabytes shipped. Tape is a cost-effective, eco-friendly, long-term retention media. Companies have returned to using it for archival needs rather than as a backup target given the growth of data they're now managing, according to Jerome Wendt, CEO and founder of analyst firm Data Center Intelligence Group. "Tape is finally back to doing what tape does best," he said.