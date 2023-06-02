LTO tape shipments continued to grow in 2022

Linear Tape-Open technology continues to set records in shipments to customers looking for a secure and cost-effective storage medium.

LTO technology achieved another record in 2022, with 148.3 exabytes of capacity shipped, a slight increase from 2021's 148 exabytes. LTO is an open-format storage medium that uses magnetic tape for data storage. The annual shipments are tracked by the LTO Program, a joint effort of several vendors to deliver the LTO format.

Data generation and the requirement to retain data for business and compliance purposes are ongoing challenges, according to Christophe Bertrand, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

"Customers say, 'I'm going to keep a lot of data for a long time while trying to optimize costs,' and that's where tape comes in," Bertrand said.

The drivers that fueled LTO growth in 2022 were the same in 2021, such as the need for ransomware protection and data growth, particularly at the hyperscalers, according to Phil Goodwin, an analyst at IDC.

"A number of hyperscalers have figured out that it's very economical to store very large amounts of data that are infrequently accessed [on LTO tapes]," he said.

Continuous issues and needs There is no indication that storage needs will decline anytime soon, and that includes for tape, Goodwin said. LTO is lower cost in capacity compared with other storage media. "I don't see the fundamental economics changing dramatically in a way to shift people away from tape to other types of media," Goodwin said. One such customer that has no intention of moving away from tape is Allan McNabb, vice president and COO of Image Building Media, a marketing firm in Tampa, Fla. "As a longtime user of LTO tapes, I can attest that their usefulness for data storage and backup has only grown over time," he said. "While cloud-based storage may be all the rage these days, it's important to note that tape storage still has its advantages." Storage tends to be a bit inelastic. Phil GoodwinAnalyst, IDC Global economics could potentially change this, but it's unlikely, he said. If all business slows, the rate of data growth might also slow, but this likely won't have a negative effect on the tape capacity that is being shipped. If data is generated, customers must store and protect it. "Storage tends to be a bit inelastic," Goodwin said. Bertrand agreed that tape will continue to grow in popularity unless a disrupter, such as a new storage medium, emerges. "It would have to have similar or better characteristics from a storage standpoint," he said, also noting that price would be a consideration. Plus, the new storage medium would have to provide an effective tool for ransomware. Tape provides companies with a way to fight ransomware by making stored data physically untouchable to bad actors, Bertrand said. "[With tape, there is] the ability to eject the media, making it invisible," he said. If companies experience an attack, they can push the tape cartridge back into the library for a recovery.