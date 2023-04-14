What the new LTO roadmap means for tape storage

The LTO Program has updated its roadmap with a planned LTO-14 tape cartridge that could break the 1-petabyte barrier within the next decade. That enormous capacity will help administrators keep pace with ever-growing data storage needs, but there are other key elements in the LTO roadmap.

Administrators will still use HDDs and flash drives for primary storage of mission-critical applications and data in the foreseeable future. However, user storage requirements grow so rapidly that the use of HDDs may be limited. Future super-large HDD devices may need a different form factor, which could affect compatibility with existing storage platforms.

One of the important benefits of LTO devices is that form factors generally have not changed with newer generations, thanks to the design.

Why tape storage is still a trend Tape storage has traditionally been the go-to resource for longer-term data storage and archiving. However, with the advent of ransomware and other cyber attacks, tape has emerged as a critical resource to protect mission-critical systems and files. Tape provides an all-important air gap that increases data security. In addition, the Linear Tape File System-Library Edition (LTFS-LE) dramatically boosts the value of tape for nonarchiving applications. The LTFS protocol greatly speeds up the seek-and-retrieve capabilities of LTO tape drives. Among the many other reasons tape is more attractive than ever are the following: Lower cost per gigabyte of storage than other storage systems.

Reduced costs for electricity.

Backward compatibility with previous generations.

Consistent form factor for installations.

Environmentally friendly storage medium.

Long shelf life.

Lower chance of theft and vandalism when securely stored.

Highly reliable.

Use of open standard data formatting and form factors -- different vendors can provide storage products that comply with LTO standards. The capacity projections in the LTO roadmap mark a major milestone in the evolution of tape.

