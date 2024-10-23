Arcserve prioritizes cloud choice with UDP platform update

The latest version of Arcserve's Unified Data Protection platform offers enterprise-grade backup features targeting midmarket customers.

Arcserve Unified Data Protection 10 (UDP 10), now generally available, offers new capabilities that include storing multiple recovery points both on premises and in hyperscaler clouds, integration with Windows Defender for malware detection, and support for Microsoft Azure as a backup target.

The midmarket target for Arcserve might not be up to speed on the latest trends in cyber protection against malware, according to Marc Staimer, president and founder of Dragon Slayer Consulting.

Arcserve's offerings can be a starting point for organizations, but cyberattacks that delay ransomware detonations might require more.

"In data protection, it's all about cyber resilience and cyber protection," Staimer said. "It's good enough for a lot of people in the market. [Those customers] don't understand the cybersecurity issues."

Customer choice Arcserve UDP 10 prioritizes customer choice in cloud, deployment and payment models, according to Chris Babel, CEO of Arcserve. This flexibility came at the request and suggestion of Arcserve's customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, Babel said. Most have adopted a hybrid cloud infrastructure, using a combination of local hardware for immediate recoveries and cloud for a second storage location. "Anything you can do in the cloud, you can do faster on prem," Babel said. "There's very much a hybrid philosophy [from customers]." To further support customer flexibility, the UDP 10 platform is sold as licensed software as part of an Arcserve backup hardware appliance, according to Babel. And now, for the first time, it's also offered as a monthly subscription service. A new feature to support hybrid infrastructure is Ad-Hoc Virtual Standby to Cloud, which spins up virtual machines in other clouds without customers having to pre-purchase their services. Cloud providers for this ad-hoc service include AWS, Google Cloud, Wasabi and now Microsoft Azure, a new cloud addition for UDP 10. Customers with multiple clouds or data centers can also use the One-to-Many Replication feature, new to UDP, which replicates data to multiple backup targets at the same. A standby server for recovery isn't a new concept, but smaller organizations might not have the hardware to support one on premises or the funds to keep one ready in the cloud, according to Jerome Wendt, founder and CEO of Data Center Intelligence Group. "That's a great feature as long as you have another site on hand, but how many do you really have?" Wendt said. This midmarket IT customer will also likely benefit from UDP 10's new Assured Security feature, which uses Microsoft Defender for malware scanning at the time of backup or during the restoration process.