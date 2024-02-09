DigitalOcean now offers daily backup capability for VMs

DigitalOcean has added daily backup capabilities to its VM instances, aligning its cloud offering more with SMB customers than its developer-centric origins.

The cloud IaaS provider previously offered backups on a weekly basis for Droplets, the vendor's term for its Linux VMs.

The new daily backup capability targets SMBs or startups that may want an alternative to costly hyperscalers, such as AWS, or need a secondary location for workloads, according to Jerome Wendt, analyst and CEO at Data Center Intelligence Group.

"SMBs and startups can kind of change on a whim. They don't want to be tasked with managing backups, but they don't necessarily want to pay a whole lot extra for it," Wendt said.

Daily service DigitalOcean's customers have demanded the daily backup capability as they've continued to grow operations in the vendor's cloud, according to Aaqib Gadit, chief revenue officer at DigitalOcean. These larger workloads slowed DigitalOcean's backup process as well. "A lot of our customers have grown significantly in the past several years," Gadit said. "It was taking a lot of time for us [to backup] before, especially the larger Droplets." The backup service continues to require customers to choose a four-hour time slot for the process. Restores for the backups should occur faster than in the past, as the backup service now tracks incremental changes rather than the entire user infrastructure for every backup. Customers will be able to keep up to seven daily backups with a retention period of seven days per backup. The daily service charges 30% of the user's target Droplet instance for a given backup. The cloud still offers weekly backups; each is retained for a four-week period for 20% of the Droplet's price. Daily backups are currently only available for specific New York City and San Francisco DigitalOcean data centers with a worldwide rollout planned in the coming months. The minimum RPO enterprises go with is 24 hours. Why would [DigitalOcean] go for anything different in their cloud? Marc StaimerFounder and president, Dragon Slayer Consulting