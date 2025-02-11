New StorPool KVM disaster recovery service aids adoption

StorPool Storage, a software-defined storage platform vendor, now provides KVM backup and recovery capabilities for open source cloud infrastructure.

StorPool Disaster Recovery Engine (DRE) enables KVM recovery for Apache CloudStack, OpenStack, OpenNebula and Proxmox cloud infrastructure platforms. The service uses console interfaces similar to the VMware Live Recovery service by Broadcom, according to StorPool spokespeople in a media briefing.

The capability offers IT generalists more straightforward management of KVMs, including migrations and restorations within these infrastructure platforms, said Marc Staimer, founder and president of Dragon Slayer Consulting.

Platform or infrastructure engineering teams can implement recovery services for KVMs independently, but restoring those snapshots isn't straightforward for less specialized IT employees, he said. Bringing automation to the process, like other paid virtualization platforms offer, can make KVM adoption more straightforward.

"You don't need to be a storage administrator to use this, if you're using the cloud management platform," he said.

StorPool's platform is sold primarily to infrastructure and platform providers as a managed service, and is priced according to the total storage used by the platform, according to the vendor. All new features and capabilities are included.

The service is available in beta mode today, with a full release expected later this year.