Commvault to acquire Satori Cyber for GenAI data security

Commvault looks to add new data management security capabilities to its data backup platform through the acquisition of data security platform vendor Satori Cyber.

The acquisition is expected to close in August. Most of the Satori team will transition into roles at Commvault, according to a Commvault spokesperson.

Specifics on the acquisition price or anticipated head count reductions were not provided.

Satori Cyber was founded in 2019. Commvault plans to use Satori's technology to add data compliance, risk mitigation and sensitive data access controls to its Commvault Cloud data protection platform. This is specifically intended to address concerns around data used in generative AI applications, including leakage or misclassification, the company said.

This acquisition, Commvault's third in less than 18 months, reflects the opportunity for data protection that vendors are seeing in the market, said Krista Case, an analyst at The Futurum Group.

Ransomware and other security concerns remain a top priority for enterprise leadership, but these backup platforms can also address security risks like controlling data through its entire lifecycle, she said.

"Data protection has become much more of a C-suite priority over the last two years," Case said. "[Commvault] is doing it in a way that's still grounded in data protection and data security."