What Veeam's backup support of Proxmox means for SMBs

The linkup between Veeam and Proxmox is great news for systems administrators and small businesses, but not so much for Broadcom.

In May, data protection vendor Veeam extended its server virtualization backup software to support open source virtualization platform Proxmox Virtual Environment (VE). This decision provides an alternative to virtualization giant VMware, which is a welcome change for smaller businesses using Veeam backup.

The first rule of systems administration is to make sure that there are tested, solid, multigenerational backups. Making good backups requires that the users have access to a quality backup tool. For many, Veeam is regarded as the gold standard in the world of virtual backup.

That need might have been the glue that Broadcom was hoping would keep SMB sys admins using VMware, even after the potential Broadcom price adjustments. VMware has benefited from a long relationship with Veeam, which provides fully accredited hypervisor support.

Prior to this change, Proxmox VE had a good backup tool, but nothing that had the appeal or ease of use of Veeam.

That was then; this is now. A collaboration between Veeam and Proxmox unlocks options for those SMBs looking to escape VMware. Veeam is not doing this out of charity, but might have realized that there is a huge market full of SMBs looking to move to smaller hypervisor providers, and new sales are good for business.