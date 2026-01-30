Choose an enterprise backup architecture that fits risk

Data protection is no longer just a mundane IT operations task; it's a priority to fulfill your organization's objectives.

Ransomware threats, tighter regulatory requirements and data spread across SaaS, cloud and on-premises platforms mean that backup decisions directly affect organizational resilience, compliance and business continuity. For executives evaluating enterprise backup strategies, it's an architectural decision, not just a tool selection. The key question isn't which tool. It's which architectural pattern best balances control, compliance, cost and recovery capability for the organization's specific risk profile.

That evaluation helps determine whether on-premises, Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) or a hybrid approach is the right fit.

Three backup environment models to choose from

There are multiple approaches organizations can take for enterprise backup. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 75% of large enterprises will adopt BaaS alongside on-premises tools, representing a shift from the majority of organizations running backups on-premises.

Modern enterprise backup architectures fall into three models with risk trade-offs across data control, cost, sovereignty, recovery speed and vendor dependence.

On-premises infrastructure On-premises backup was the dominant enterprise approach for many years. In this model, the entire organization owns and manages the entire backup infrastructure -- software, servers and storage media -- on site. Pros Complete control over data and infrastructure.

No third-party access to backup data.

Meets strict data residency requirements.

No egress fees for data retrieval.

Predictable long-term costs. Cons High upfront capital investment.

Ongoing maintenance costs.

Requires skilled internal staff.

Limited scalability without additional hardware purchases.

Organization responsible for all capacity planning.

Hardware refresh cycles add recurring costs. Best for: Heavily regulated industries with strict data residency requirements, organizations managing multi-petabyte data volumes where cloud economics become unfavorable and those with existing data center infrastructure and available capacity.

Cloud-based BaaS Cloud-based BaaS shifts hardware and its upkeep to the provider and uses pay-as-you-go pricing. Pros Minimal upfront costs.

No hardware to maintain or refresh.

Instant scalability without capacity planning.

Geographic redundancy.

Vendor manages all infrastructure and updates. Cons Data resides in provider infrastructure across multiple locations.

Subject to provider access policies and foreign legal frameworks.

Egress fees for data retrieval can be substantial.

Higher long-term costs for large data volumes.

Dependent on vendor for access and availability.

Limited control over data location and sovereignty. Best for: Organizations with distributed workforces, those prioritizing operational expenses over capital investment, companies with rapid growth trajectories, and environments where data sovereignty concerns are manageable.