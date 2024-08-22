Get to know the archive bit and its role in data backup

The archive bit has existed in Microsoft Windows since the very beginning and was a part of MS-DOS long before that. While there are applications that can serve the same purpose, the archive bit backup function remains a viable option.

The archive bit, which has since been adopted by other operating systems, helps backup software know what data needs to be backed up and what data has already been backed up.

The archive bit is a file attribute. Windows and the Microsoft Disk Operating System (MS-DOS) have supported several different attributes that can be applied to files.

For example, with the hidden attribute, users can make the file system not display a particular file. Other commonly used attributes include system, which designates a file as a system file, and read-only, which causes a file to be treated as read-only and unable to be modified. The archive bit is another attribute users can apply to files. For backup administrators in particular, the archive bit can be a helpful tool.

The archive bit as a backup tool Anytime a user creates a new file on a Windows PC, the archive bit is applied to the file. This tells the operating system that the file needs to be backed up. When you run a backup, the backup software will clear the archive bit to indicate that the file has been backed up. If the file is later modified, then the archive bit is turned back on to indicate that the file once again needs to be backed up. Not all backup applications work in the same way. Some backup applications ignore the archive bit completely. Others might clear the archive bit as part of an incremental backup, but leave the archive bit set when a full backup is run. It's ultimately up to the backup vendor to decide whether and how to use the archive bit. Current, quality backups are critical to data protection. A tool like the archive bit can help backup administrators by simply indicating if a backup has already taken place.