Kyndryl revenue slides, company lays out plans for growth

Kyndryl, the infrastructure services business IBM spun off last November, released its first financial results as an independent company and laid out plans to focus on high-demand services, including security and digital transformation.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenues of $4.6 billion, representing a year-over-year decline of 8%. Its fourth-quarter pretax loss of $732 million includes a goodwill impairment charge of $469 million and transaction costs of $129 million associated with the spinoff.

For the full year ending December 31, 2021, the company reported revenues of $18.7 billion, a year-over-year decline of 4%, and a pretax loss of $1.9 billion including the goodwill impairment charge of $469 million and transaction-related costs of $627 million that year.

Addressing financial analysts Tuesday, Martin Schroeter, Kyndryl's chairman and CEO, struck an optimistic tone about the company's competitive chances. Freed from IBM, Kyndryl's addressable market grows from $240 billion to $510 billion by 2024. What will help the company take advantage of the new market opportunities are the three cloud-based alliances it has struck over the past couple of months with Microsoft, Google and AWS.

"Now that we are independent, today's most important market trends have moved from being headwinds to being tailwinds for us," Schroeter said. "We're shifting beyond the constraints of being a captive unit inside IBM with its traditional offerings and free to expand the range of services we offer and the breadth of technologies we use."

Despite its new independence, the startup faces a formidable set of challenges, according to one consultant.

"[IBM Global Technology Services] had been problematic for IBM," said Judith Hurwitz, an independent analyst based in in Newton, Mass. "If this spinoff happened years ago, they would be in a better position today. They're not the only company providing technical support. They have to ask themselves, 'What do we want to be known for?'"

Another challenge Kyndryl faces is IBM, Hurwitz added. While Kyndryl executives have said they don't expect a heavy overlap with IBM, Big Blue's remaining services group also has strategic alliances with Microsoft, Google and AWS.

"Offering services across multiple platforms is a good thing [for Kyndryl], but IBM has relationships with Amazon, Google and Microsoft through Red Hat," Hurwitz said. "This is not a clear-cut, black and white competitive situation for Kyndryl."