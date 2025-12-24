Do enterprise endpoints need antivirus for Windows 11?
Windows 11's security framework offers solid protection but has limits. To ensure operational security, organizations must supplement built-in defenses with third-party antivirus.
In addition to UI changes and new features, Microsoft has promised enhanced security in Windows 11. With capabilities like Secure Boot, virtualization-based security and Microsoft Defender built into the platform, many IT leaders might wonder: Do enterprise endpoints still need third-party antivirus?
The short answer is yes, enterprise endpoints need an IT-managed antivirus tool. In the changing threat landscape, advanced security technology is essential. To manage threats, IT pros must integrate the right tools into their organizations' security strategies.
Given that Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is already included for most organizations, the question isn't really whether endpoints should have antivirus or not. It's whether Defender is enough to protect enterprise data.
How does Microsoft Defender affect Windows 11 security?
Microsoft's security platform has improved significantly over time. With strong integration into the complete Microsoft 365 stack, it handles firewall, antivirus and security settings for endpoints. Organizations that have Microsoft 365 with Intune and Entra ID can get quite granular in how they deploy security policies and track compliance. From this unified system, IT can also configure telemetry and enforcement points to work within a zero-trust framework.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint includes the following security features:
- Real-time protection against malware, ransomware and phishing.
- Firewall management integrated into Intune.
- Application control and allowlisting.
- Endpoint detection and response (EDR) can be built in, depending on the organization's Microsoft subscription plan.
- Automatic updates.
- Centralized correlation of security signals across the Microsoft ecosystem.
When do organizations need a third-party antivirus tool?
In some scenarios, it's imperative for organizations to use a third-party antivirus tool. High-risk or highly regulated environments might require extra security controls, compliance reporting or specialized features that Defender doesn't offer.
Regulatory compliance
Sectors like defense, government, healthcare and finance often require specific security vendor certifications or reporting. These requirements might be outside of Defender's capabilities or just too difficult to manage within the platform.
EDR requirements
While Defender for Endpoint features EDR, organizations still might want third-party tools that offer automated remediation or increased protection. Software like Sophos Intercept X, Huntress or CrowdStrike can provide additional protection over the built-in tool.
SIEM integration
Some organizations need to retain logs or use a security information and event management (SIEM) system to store and analyze security events. An organization with these requirements might be better suited to an antivirus tool that integrates with its SIEM platform. This helps simplify management and ensure consistent monitoring.
Multi-OS environments
If an organization uses macOS, Linux, mobile or other non-Windows devices, Defender can't provide fully unified protection. Rather than using different tools for different OSes, find an antivirus platform that enables IT to manage security for all devices from a single console.
Cost considerations for third-party antivirus
Third-party antivirus licensing can cost anywhere from $30 to over $100 per endpoint per year. For organizations that have hundreds or even thousands of endpoints, the costs can quickly add up.
When searching for endpoint antivirus tools, organizations should consider not only the cost of the actual product but also the cost of labor for monitoring and managing it. Decision-makers must weigh that against the possible costs of not having antivirus protection as well.
Licensing and feature value
IT leaders should evaluate what they get out of the license, as well as what features they'll realistically use from it. Some organizations purchase a security stack but never actually configure it or use all its capabilities. In other words, they waste a portion of what they're paying for. Organizations must assess the total value of a security investment, factoring in usability and operational efficiency.
Support and management costs
Another key consideration is support and management costs. If the security tool demands a lot of administration time to monitor and manage it, it can become a burden on IT, and there might be unrealized soft costs.
Implementation and integration overhead
Change can be expensive. Competing timelines and priorities can often make these types of projects go over time and over budget. Expect over 20 hours of engineering time to learn and deploy a new tool. This number increases as the number of endpoints or complexity of the environment increases.
When looking for an antivirus tool, executives should consider the effort and potential disruption alongside the security and compliance benefits.
Risk reduction implications
There are also financial benefits to consider. Third-party antivirus tools can contribute to risk reduction and lower insurance premiums.
Certain security standards, such as NIST CSF or ISO 27001, might require dedicated EDR tools and incident response capabilities. Failing to meet these requirements can raise an organization's insurance premiums or lead to denied coverage during a security incident.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint provides strong baseline protection for Windows 11, but it can't meet enterprise management and security needs. Investing in third-party antivirus tools helps organizations protect data, stay compliant and reduce business risk.
Jake Gardner works with regional organizations, helping them to use technology to provide practical, functional solutions.