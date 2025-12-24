Do enterprise endpoints need antivirus for Windows 11?

In addition to UI changes and new features, Microsoft has promised enhanced security in Windows 11. With capabilities like Secure Boot, virtualization-based security and Microsoft Defender built into the platform, many IT leaders might wonder: Do enterprise endpoints still need third-party antivirus?

The short answer is yes, enterprise endpoints need an IT-managed antivirus tool. In the changing threat landscape, advanced security technology is essential. To manage threats, IT pros must integrate the right tools into their organizations' security strategies.

Given that Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is already included for most organizations, the question isn't really whether endpoints should have antivirus or not. It's whether Defender is enough to protect enterprise data.

How does Microsoft Defender affect Windows 11 security? Microsoft's security platform has improved significantly over time. With strong integration into the complete Microsoft 365 stack, it handles firewall, antivirus and security settings for endpoints. Organizations that have Microsoft 365 with Intune and Entra ID can get quite granular in how they deploy security policies and track compliance. From this unified system, IT can also configure telemetry and enforcement points to work within a zero-trust framework. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint includes the following security features: Real-time protection against malware, ransomware and phishing.

Firewall management integrated into Intune.

Application control and allowlisting.

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) can be built in, depending on the organization's Microsoft subscription plan.

Automatic updates.

Centralized correlation of security signals across the Microsoft ecosystem.

When do organizations need a third-party antivirus tool? In some scenarios, it's imperative for organizations to use a third-party antivirus tool. High-risk or highly regulated environments might require extra security controls, compliance reporting or specialized features that Defender doesn't offer. Regulatory compliance Sectors like defense, government, healthcare and finance often require specific security vendor certifications or reporting. These requirements might be outside of Defender's capabilities or just too difficult to manage within the platform. EDR requirements While Defender for Endpoint features EDR, organizations still might want third-party tools that offer automated remediation or increased protection. Software like Sophos Intercept X, Huntress or CrowdStrike can provide additional protection over the built-in tool. SIEM integration Some organizations need to retain logs or use a security information and event management (SIEM) system to store and analyze security events. An organization with these requirements might be better suited to an antivirus tool that integrates with its SIEM platform. This helps simplify management and ensure consistent monitoring. Multi-OS environments If an organization uses macOS, Linux, mobile or other non-Windows devices, Defender can't provide fully unified protection. Rather than using different tools for different OSes, find an antivirus platform that enables IT to manage security for all devices from a single console. Organizations have to protect against several kinds of viruses on enterprise computers.