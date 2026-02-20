How to configure the Remote Desktop Users group in Windows

Secure remote access is essential for protecting enterprise workloads, and organizations can't achieve it without strong controls over who can reach critical Windows systems.

It's crucial for IT to be able to manage which users have remote desktop access to a Windows machine. Administrators primarily do this through the Remote Desktop Users group in Windows. While it sounds simple enough, there are multiple ways to manage it and several scenarios that can make it more complex.

The Remote Desktop Users group controls who can remotely access Windows systems, which makes it a significant security and governance control point. Proper configuration improves operational efficiency, prevents unnecessary privilege escalation and reduces attack surface. IT leaders must understand how to manage access to the group using different tools, as well as the security factors that affect this process.

Understanding RDP access requirements If an admin wants to remotely manage a Windows-based machine, the easiest way to do this is using the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) feature that is built into the OS. RDP is available on most editions of Windows, including Windows Pro, Enterprise, Education and Windows Server editions. To be able to access a machine, a user must have Remote Desktop enabled, and the firewall must allow RDP traffic. They also need a user account that is either an administrator account or part of the Remote Desktop Users group. By default, users who are a part of either of these groups will be authorized to log on remotely to the server. The authentication mechanism differs depending on whether the target machine is joined to a domain, not joined to a domain or joined directly to Entra ID. If the machine is joined to a domain, the target machine also needs to be able to reach a domain controller to authenticate to the machine with that account.

Managing the Remote Desktop Users group There are a few ways to manage access to remote desktop users. If an admin has local access to the machine, they can use the UI or PowerShell. This approach is the easiest for managing access on a per-machine basis. To manage Remote Desktop Users group access with the UI, navigate to Start > Computer Management > Local Users and Groups > Groups. Next, select Remote Desktop Users and define the user or group that should receive access (Figure 1). Figure 1. Configuring the Remote Desktop User group through the Windows UI. To manage access with PowerShell, type the following command in the PowerShell window: Add-LocalGroupMember -Group "Remote Desktop Users" -Member nameofaccount It's also possible to create a group of IT admins and assign them to the Remote Desktop Users group on a selected collection of devices. To do this, use Microsoft Intune. Open the Microsoft Intune admin center portal and navigate to Endpoint security > Account protection. From there, click Create Policy. On the Create a profile page, choose Windows from the first drop-down menu and Local user group membership from the second drop-down menu (Figure 2). Then, click Create. Figure 2. Specifying the platform and profile type for a Remote Desktop Users group policy. Specify a name for the policy, and go into configuration settings and select Remote Desktop Users from the drop-down menu under Local group. Select the users that should be added to the group, then specify any required scope tags and assign the policy to the appropriate group of devices (Figure 3). Figure 3. Configuring settings for a Remote Desktop Users group policy. Once this policy is deployed, it can take 30 to 60 minutes for it to be applied to the machines. Managing RDP access for Azure VMs joined to Entra ID The UI, PowerShell and Intune access management methods work for physical or on‑premises Windows machines. However, if the Windows machine is an Azure VM joined to Entra ID, RDP access requires an additional layer of authorization: Azure role-based access control (RBAC). Even if a user is in the Remote Desktop Users group, they might be unable to log on (Figure 4). Figure 4. Without the proper Azure role assignment, users might receive an error message when trying to log on. For machines that are running in Azure and are joined to Entra ID, IT must assign the appropriate Azure role. The correct permissions must be configured in Microsoft Azure by assigning one of two roles to the VM. To do this, use Azure RBAC. Go to Virtual machine > Access control > Add role assignment. From there, select either Virtual Machine User Login or Virtual Machine Administrator Login for the user that needs access to the machine (Figure 5). Figure 5. Selecting a role assignment for a VM in Microsoft Azure. The Azure agent on the VM will then add the user as a remote desktop user or administrator on the target machine. This also ensures that RBAC is handled by Azure.