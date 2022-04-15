Microsoft responds to cloud antitrust complaints

Microsoft is facing antitrust scrutiny for cloud-licensing practices and has pledged action to fix the issue -- but its plans remain a mystery.

At issue is a set of licensing rule changes that make it more expensive to run Microsoft Windows, Office, Windows Server and SQL Server on cloud services other than Microsoft Azure. In a report Tuesday, Bloomberg spoke to customers affected by the issue, including one that found switching to Google Cloud would cost an extra $50 million in Windows licenses. It's unclear exactly how much expense the rule changes add for the typical customer, though.

Microsoft acknowledged complaints about its rule changes this week.

"While not all of these claims are valid, some of them are, and we'll absolutely make changes soon to address them," Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement. "We're committed to listening to our customers and meeting the needs of European cloud providers."

The company did not provide any further details about which complaints it deemed valid or the changes it will make.

European cloud provider trade association CISPE said on Thursday that it does not consider Microsoft's response adequate. The group, which counts AWS as a member, called on Microsoft to fix the issue at once.

"Urgent action is needed, not just a vague commitment to 'learn more and then make some changes,'" CISPE said in a statement. "Until Microsoft makes definitive and effective moves to [resolve the problem], CISPE believes regulators must continue to fully investigate the comprehensive claims against the company."

Though Microsoft's licensing changes went into effect in 2019, many companies are only now seeing the impact, according to Wes Miller, an analyst at Directions on Microsoft.

"Microsoft's world happens in trienniums, [and] we are now at the end of a three-year term," he said. "People are realizing, 'Oh gosh, I've got to take action.'"

Several cloud providers, including France's OVHcloud and the Germany-based Nextcloud, have complained to the European Commission about Microsoft's practices. Reuters reported that commission has started a probe by sending a questionnaire to the region's cloud companies and customers. Microsoft has drawn the commission's ire in the past, amassing about $1.8 billion in fines during the past decade for antitrust rules violations, according to Reuters.

Microsoft's statement focused on European cloud providers, but the problem is worldwide, Miller said. He added that he hopes Microsoft does not simply make changes in Europe and consider its work done.

"For Office in particular, there has to be a fix," he said, noting the productivity suite's central role in many businesses. "Customers are massively inconvenienced by the changes that were made to Office if they are running, for example, Amazon Workspaces [virtual desktops]."