How AI in enterprise software redefines work quality

For decades, enterprises measured work quality by outputs they could trace, review and attribute. Documents were drafted and reviewed, decisions were recorded, and processes were followed by identifiable people accountable for the result. AI embedded in enterprise software is dismantling that model faster than governance frameworks can respond.

The outputs are arriving cleaner, faster and in higher volume. What organizations are losing is the audit trail, the accountability chain and, increasingly, the institutional capacity to recognize when something is wrong before it ships. The metrics have not failed yet, but they were never designed for this, and the gap between what enterprises think they are measuring and what AI is actually producing is quietly becoming a liability.

"In financial services, AI-driven speed amplifies risk by accelerating the production of customer communications and financial outputs before proper validation, increasing the chance of errors, inconsistencies or non-compliance. Without strong review controls, this can lead to regulatory breaches, misstatements and reputational damage," explained Aman Sardana, senior manager, expert application architect, Global Payment Network Technology at Capital One.

With the shift from human effort to AI output, there is a need to redefine and better control work quality.

Shifting from good enough to good enough-plus "AI is redefining 'good enough' from effort-based to outcome-based. Previously, quality was measured by the time spent and the expertise applied. Now, baseline outputs are instantly available, so quality is judged by how well outputs align with business context, constraints and intent," said Siddardha Vangala, senior AI systems engineer at MasTec, a large specialty contractor that engineers and constructs infrastructures for electric power, oil and gas, communications and technology providers. The consensus is that AI has moved the definition of "good enough" up a notch or two, but "most organizations haven't consciously acknowledged it," said Ganesh Kompella, founder and fractional CTO of Kompella Technologies, a company that provides embedded fractional CTOs and chief product officers for client companies. "AI standardizes the floor of quality across teams, which is genuinely useful, but it also compresses the visible difference between someone who understands the domain deeply and someone who just prompted well," Kompella said. "The risk is that organizations start optimizing for polished output without asking whether the thinking behind it was any good. AI raises the median. Whether it raises the ceiling depends entirely on how leadership defines quality going forward," Kompella added. While everyone agrees that AI is raising the bar for "good enough," few believe it is "good enough as is." "I believe most professionals have received 'AI slop' in the past months, and many have also attempted to pass AI outputs as work. The initial illusion that AI would produce high-quality outputs directly is vanishing, and people are realizing that to get value from AI, you need experts who bring both their subject matter expertise and are quick in learning how to tap into AI," said Olli Salo, former McKinsey partner and co-founder of Skimle, a Finland-based startup developing AI-based tools for qualitative analysis. Salo developed the tool for academics with Professor Henri Schildt from Aalto University in Helsinki, Finland.

Impact shift in standalone vs. embedded AIs Standalone AI tools make the change visible. When an employee opened a separate AI application, prompted it deliberately and imported the result, there was at least a moment of human review -- a seam in the workflow where judgment could intervene. Embedded AI removes that seam. When AI is woven directly into the enterprise software that organizations already use to write, analyze, approve and distribute work, the intervention point disappears. Output arrives pre-integrated, pre-formatted and pre-positioned as ready. In short, it is getting harder to tell what is AI and what is human. "A junior developer using AI can produce code that looks as polished as a senior developer's work, right up until you ask them to explain their architectural choices or handle an edge case their prompt didn't anticipate. AI code isn't necessarily bad code; it just doesn't consider the whole picture, which leads to potential bugs and scaling issues," said Konstantin Bukin, director of AI at Saritasa, a custom software development company. "What matters now isn't who produces the best-looking work. It's who can spot when AI is wrong. That requires clear visibility into what was AI-generated versus human-driven, and a culture that questions AI outputs instead of trusting them blindly. The expertise is in the judgment about what to keep and what to reject," added Bukin. Unfortunately, the cognitive habit of questioning AI atrophies quickly. So do the skills that enable humans to question it. "The one change I'd make immediately is to stop measuring AI adoption by usage metrics and start measuring it by error rates and override frequency. If your team is using AI for 80% of workflows but no one is catching or correcting anything, that is not a success story. That is a risk you haven't quantified yet," said Kompella. The shift to AI embedded in workflows changes everything about how quality failures propagate. In a standalone model, a bad AI output is a discrete error with a visible origin. In an embedded model, a bad output is a thread woven into a document, a decision, a customer record or a financial projection before anyone thought to pull it. The difference is not just operational; it is structural. This is why enterprises that built governance frameworks around standalone AI use are now discovering that those frameworks do not transfer. "The most effective approach starts with clean data and stays there. Leaders need strong data governance from the outset, as AI is only as good as the data that supports it," said Nikolaus Kimla, CEO at Pipeliner CRM. "It is essential to have clear ownership of data and consistent standards, along with a system in place to continuously monitor and clean it in the background. When organizations build into the workflow rather than layer, they can maintain quality without slowing down systems," Kimla explained. If your team is using AI for 80% of workflows but no one is catching or correcting anything, that is not a success story. That is a risk you haven't quantified yet. Ganesh KompellaFounder and fractional CTO of Kompella Technologies As AI generates more visible output across enterprise systems -- from collaboration tools to CRM and ERP platforms -- leaders must reconsider what high-quality work means in an AI-augmented organization. Typically, the definition will center on accuracy, trust and compliance. "Governance needs to be built into the process, rather than [being] tacked on at the end. Automated validation and guardrails can scale; manual review bottlenecks don't," said Bukin. "The key is traceability, knowing what was AI-generated versus human-driven, and treating AI as a tool that requires verification, not a source of truth. This means automated testing that catches what AI gets wrong, code review that focuses on architectural decisions rather than syntax, and clear ownership where someone is responsible for understanding the entire system," Bukin added. As AI tools continue to grow stronger and become more advanced, governance and security will become increasingly vital to ensuring the quality of work, accountability, and mitigating risks inherent to business and unique to AI.