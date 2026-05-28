SAP agent helps Aeropuertos Argentina mitigate weather challenges

Weather conditions are a constant headache for any airport, but airport operator Aeropuertos Argentina recently improved its handling of climate-related issues by creating an SAP agent.

Aeropuertos Argentina won SAP's 2025 LATAM Customer Innovation Contest for its S.N.O.W. Agent, which the company created on the SAP Business Technology Platform. The Smart Network for Operative Winter, or S.N.O.W. Agent, combines information such as weather conditions from Argentina's national meteorological service, runway sensor data and supply chain data, among other data sources.

S.N.O.W. Agent composes work orders if necessary and sends out alerts to the appropriate people, among other capabilities. For example, the system can check the availability of equipment needed to clear snow from an airport's runways.

"Argentina has a lot of different types of climates," said Gustavo Sabato, CIO of Aeropuertos Argentina. Airport employees must act quickly to address snow and ice issues to prevent problems such as flight delays.

Aeropuertos Argentina is headquartered in Buenos Aires and manages 35 airports in the country. Its parent company is Corporación América Airports, which also has airports in countries including Armenia, Brazil and Italy.

S.N.O.W. Agent was deployed in early 2026 and has resulted in a 90% reduction in the time required for administrative work. Aeropuertos Argentina worked with the consulting company OSH Pro on the project.

The company is hoping to use similar technology to improve other aspects of airport operations, Sabato said. For example, Aeropuertos Argentina is considering using the same variety of agents for cases in which an object, such as an empty box, appears on the runway and employees need to figure out how to remove it.

As Aeropuertos Argentina considers moving forward with other potential agent use cases, it's important to keep in mind when a human employee should be making the call, Sabato said.

"The decision needs to continue to be human," he said.

Other potential future investments for Aeropuertos Argentina include technology to capture video of runways, Sabato said.

Also, all companies should make sure they aren't losing sight of the smaller details.

Process mapping has been helpful for Aeropuertos Argentina, Sabato said.

"Something that we're doing in the company is [to] try to map, try to see all the process[es] and try to detect opportunities first," he said. "If you don't do that, you will lose money."

Before any company embarks on the process of creating or starting to use an agent, the organization must be clear on what they're trying to accomplish and whether they are addressing the right issue with the agent, Sabato said.

“[What] is your goal? Because many times, people [want] to put AI … and … they don't check [what] is the problem that you really have," Sabato said.

Aeropuertos Argentina uses SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud. The company migrated to S/4HANA Rise, which is a combination of SAP's S/4HANA Cloud ERP software, implementation services and infrastructure management, among other services.

Companies moving to S/4HANA have been a major SAP topic over the last several years, with the company discontinuing support for ECC in 2027. Maintenance for SAP S/4HANA 7, including ECC, will be available through 2030 for an extra charge.

Molly Clancy is the senior site editor for Informa TechTarget's SearchHRSoftware and SearchERP sites.