Top considerations when selecting an EHR vendor

When it comes to digital health strategy, the role of selecting an EHR vendor cannot be overstated.

As the cornerstone for health data storage, information management and clinical decision support within organizations, EHR implementation impacts every aspect of practice management.

A variety of factors can spur practices to seek new EHR technology, including modernizing legacy solutions or unifying various IT systems.

Whatever the reason an organization seeks a new EHR, thoroughly evaluating vendor offerings is critical to a sound investment.

Practice needs EHRs are not one-size-fits-all, so understanding necessary functionality at the forefront is essential to narrowing down vendors in the EHR selection process. A practice might seek an EHR that provides features such as the following: Patient portal integration.

Advanced analytics.

Integrated revenue cycle management.

Medical imaging integration.

Telehealth tools.

Population health features.

EPrescribing tools.

Health information exchange integrations. Additionally, certain EHR vendors offer products with specialty-specific workflows, including pediatrics, behavioral health, women's health and urgent care.

Market scan Once a practice is clear on its EHR functionality musts, a market scan to identify all viable products is a practical next step. An AMA toolkit suggests that organizations use industry reports from KLAS and Gartner, as well as recent news, to summarize EHR features, market share and budget considerations. For instance, the annual Best in KLAS report assesses EHR vendor satisfaction using information from more than 26,000 evaluations representing the opinions of healthcare professionals from over 5,000 healthcare organizations. Additionally, the ONC Certified Health IT Product List provides a comprehensive and authoritative resource of all health IT modules that have been successfully tested and certified by the ONC Health IT Certification Program to meet the HHS functionality and security requirements. Using the resource, stakeholders can compare specific EHR systems' features. Further, stakeholders can reach out to organizations similar in size and specialty to investigate their EHR selection processes. A 2022 study outlines how an academic medical center conducted market research using internal materials from leading medical centers' EHR selection and implementation initiatives. The research involved hours of internal interviews with subject matter experts to identify the pros and cons of each product. Once a practice has completed market research, the study suggests stakeholders create a summary report outlining each EHR's functionality, market share, financial condition, top 10 clients, and vendor pros and cons.

Total cost of ownership As the industry faces financial pressures and workforce shortages, determining the total cost of ownership is a critical step in EHR purchasing decisions. Generally, there are two kinds of EHRs, each with different cost models. On-premises EHRs are hosted locally and managed within healthcare facilities. These platforms often require high initial hardware and software costs. The benefits of these systems include the ability to operate offline because the technology is hosted on local servers. The platforms might also offer practices with more customization options. However, healthcare organizations must be aware of ongoing maintenance and support expenditures for on-premises platforms, which add to the total cost of ownership. Practices that use on-premises EHRs must hire on-site health IT staff to maintain and oversee hardware and software, including regular updates, security and troubleshooting. Additionally, scaling on-premises EHR systems to additional locations or users involves adding more servers and infrastructure, which can be costly. Cloud-based EHRs are growing in popularity due to their cost-effectiveness. The systems eliminate the need for significant upfront hardware and infrastructure expenditures. Instead, healthcare practices pay a monthly subscription fee. Some cloud EHRs allow users to pay a monthly fee as low as $100. Cloud-based systems also eliminate the need to invest in ongoing support services and upgrades, as these are often included in EHR subscription fees. Additionally, cloud-based EHRs allow healthcare organizations to easily expand or contract their health IT infrastructure based on changing needs.